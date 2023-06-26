TV Azteca hosts criticized for reenacting the Titan submersible disaster
TV Azteca hosts are harshly criticized for reenacting the Titan disaster. Some thought the recreation of the accident was in bad taste.
- Some thought the recreation was in bad taste.
- Will Venga la Alegría face serious repercussions?
Amidst the worldwide fascination with the Titan submarine’s disappearance on it’s journey to visit the Titanic wreckage, TV Azteca hosts made a questionable decision. Now the Venga la Alegría presenters are being harshly criticized for reenacting the voyage in their studio.
The Titan submersible has dominated the media. On Wednesday, June 21, TV Azteca’s morning show, Venga la Alegría joined in the discussion.
During the morning show, presenter Sergio Sepúlveda suggested that his colleagues recreate a scenario depicting what might be happening among the Titan crew, aiming to provide a more detailed understanding of the tragedy.
In an effort to visually convey the situation to viewers, the program’s production team made an outline of the interior of the craft on the floor. Then five people representing the crew members sat inside it. The exercise was intended to illustrate the possible conditions that the missing crew members could have faced during the ill-fated expedition.
The questionable segment went viral
The segment quickly went viral, attracting a significant number of viewers. Many people expressed their opinions, stating that Sergio Sepúlveda’s reenactment involving Luz Elena Gonzalez, Jimena Longoria, Mauricio Barcelata, and Ricardo Casares, was far from realistic.
There were hundreds of comments on social media and opinions were divided. Some thought it was unrealistic and others thought it was simply in bad taste.
«They really make others feel sorry for them with their tremendous ignorance»
«Shame and rating is what they don’t have.» «They completely missed the mark.» «It was a perfect explanation.» «What snakes they are, the thing is serious and they start doing this.» «I fail to understand why people are upset with Sergio’s portrayal on the show; it helped create awareness and understand why this could become a tragedy. Relax a bit.»
«This program is so foolish.» «Sergio always tries to portray himself as intelligent and knowledgeable on his shallow show.» «They really make others feel sorry for them with their tremendous ignorance, simply regurgitating information they find on Google.» and «They’re profiting from human suffering. It’s disgraceful.» These are just a few examples of the numerous comments on the show.
Venga la Alegría has not responded to the uproar
As of now, neither Venga la Alegría, TV Azteca network, nor any of its renowned presenters have responded to the many accusations and criticisms online.
Tragically, the US Coast Guard announced onThursday, June 22, that the missing submersible had imploded and that there are probably no survivors.