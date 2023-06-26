TV Azteca hosts criticized for reenacting the Titan submersible disaster

TV Azteca hosts are harshly criticized for reenacting the Titan disaster.

Some thought the recreation was in bad taste.

Will Venga la Alegría face serious repercussions?

Amidst the worldwide fascination with the Titan submarine’s disappearance on it’s journey to visit the Titanic wreckage, TV Azteca hosts made a questionable decision. Now the Venga la Alegría presenters are being harshly criticized for reenacting the voyage in their studio.

The Titan submersible has dominated the media. On Wednesday, June 21, TV Azteca’s morning show, Venga la Alegría joined in the discussion.

TV Azteca hosts face criticism for reenacting the Titan submersible disaster

During the morning show, presenter Sergio Sepúlveda suggested that his colleagues recreate a scenario depicting what might be happening among the Titan crew, aiming to provide a more detailed understanding of the tragedy.

In an effort to visually convey the situation to viewers, the program’s production team made an outline of the interior of the craft on the floor. Then five people representing the crew members sat inside it. The exercise was intended to illustrate the possible conditions that the missing crew members could have faced during the ill-fated expedition.