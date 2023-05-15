TV Azteca host criticized for rude comment about immigrants (VIDEO)

TV Azteca host makes inappropriate comment on live television.

She makes a rude remark about immigrants.

People destroy her on social media.

A Mexican TV host went viral on social media after making some controversial statements. Nina Andrade was talking with her co-host about the migrant situation.

However, she never imagined the impact that her words would have, not only on the viewers of the show, but also on social media where hundreds of internet users have been lashing out at her.

Nina Andrade is a host on TV Azteca, for the newscast Hechos AM: Primera Línea. However, she recently made a rather inopportune comment about the migrant situation that upset viewers.

The blonde host began to talk about this issue with her co-host Daniela Obregón. However, as the conversation progressed Obregón couldn’t hide her discomfort.