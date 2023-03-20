The “truth” about what happened between Shakira and Piqué and how the footballer met Clara Chía
The truth about what happened between Shakira and Piqué is revealed. It’s been almost a year since Shakira and Piqué officially announced their breakup, but the former couple have continued to be involved in controversy even after such a long period of time has elapsed. Shakira is releasing hit after hit and Piqué has a new love.
The Colombian singer took “advantage” of her broken heart to make millions with new music directed at the former Spanish soccer player. Even a year later, more secrets about their relationship is coming to light.
OK Diario has revealed new information about what could have happened between Gerard Piqué and Shakira. According to sources, Piqué ended things with Shakira after meeting Clara Chía.
This information came to light months after it was confirmed that the celebrities were separating. May people had claimed that Piqué “cheated” on Shakira on multiple occasions, which angered the singer’s fans.
Did Shakira ask Piqué to come back?
According to the outlet, things changed overnight when Piqué met Clara Chía Martí, a 23-year-old Spanish girl who he is still dating. The couple seems to be in love.
Shakira, of course, was heartbroken, and has expressed this in several songs directed at the former soccer player. Ok Diario reported that Shakira asked Piqué to come back several times, and the footballer supposedly agreed, but it didn’t last.
How Piqué and Clara Chía met
Before Piqué moved out, the outlet said he and Shakira were having problems however, both were still trying. The outlet reported that some time later, Piqué began to hang out with an ex Barça footballer, who allegedly introduced him to Clara Chía.
Supposedly, Clara Riqui’s good friend. It was like that Pique and Clara fell for each other immediately, and that’s why Piqué decided once and for all to end his relationship with Shakira. OK Diario also reported that Clara supposedly worked as a waitress while she was studying in college.