The supposed truth about what happened between Shakira and Piqué comes out.

Did Gerard Piqué fall in love at first sight with Clara Chía?

Shakira allegedly asked Piqué to come back.

The truth about what happened between Shakira and Piqué is revealed. It’s been almost a year since Shakira and Piqué officially announced their breakup, but the former couple have continued to be involved in controversy even after such a long period of time has elapsed. Shakira is releasing hit after hit and Piqué has a new love.

The Colombian singer took “advantage” of her broken heart to make millions with new music directed at the former Spanish soccer player. Even a year later, more secrets about their relationship is coming to light.

The ‘truth’ about what happened between Shakira and Piqué

OK Diario has revealed new information about what could have happened between Gerard Piqué and Shakira. According to sources, Piqué ended things with Shakira after meeting Clara Chía.

This information came to light months after it was confirmed that the celebrities were separating. May people had claimed that Piqué “cheated” on Shakira on multiple occasions, which angered the singer’s fans.