The truth about Adamari López’s departure from Telemundo.

Journalist Mandy Fridmann shares new information.

Is she going to Univision? The truth about Adamari López’s departure from Telemundo. The boricua, beloved by all Hispanics, has been fired from Telemundo, shocking the entertainment world. It was announced that Adamari López would leave the program, Hoy Día, that she called home for more than a decade. Through a statement, the Telemundo network confirmed that the host would be leaving, just a few hours after announcing that the program would be an hour longer. Given this, Adamari said goodbye to her faithful fans. Adamari López says goodbye “My beautiful and dear people, with the same love and affection that I have given from the first day, today I have to inform you that after a joint decision I will no longer be with you on Hoy Día,” Adamari López said in a video shared her Instagram account. Then she thanked everyone: “I’m infinitely grateful to all the people who gave me the opportunity to develop as a professional and to those great colleagues I have had in recent years with whom I was able to share and learn.”

Mandy Fridmann reveals information about Adamari López’s departure from Telemundo Different versions of what happened have been circulating since, according to Telemundo’s statement, it was a mutual agreement between the network and the host. However, the truth about what happened is circulating online. Journalist Mandy Fridmann, from La Opinión de Los Angeles, told her Instagram followers what she knows about the situation. She surprised everyone with her revelations.

Surprising answers The journalist said: “Everything seems to indicate that it was planned when they changed the format. The idea of ​​​​the new producers was to keep her for a while as host with the new ones and then take her out.” As to why her contract wasn’t renewed, Fridmann said: “I think it was a bad decision by the network, a good one for her, something more top is coming.” Another user asked if ChikyBombom had anything to do with her departure and she said, “she is not so powerful to make those decisions.”

Is Adamari going to Univision? One of her followers asked if it’s possible to fire her even with a current contract, to which Mandy Fridmann said, “Yes, they pay her until the end and they will surely make a package for having been politically correct in the video.” Regarding the supposed mutual agreement, she revealed: “The only agreement was to decide what Adamari would say in her farewell video. Ada was surprised like everyone else.” One of the answers that surprised everyone the most was about the possible change for the competition, since some wondered if Univision was interested in hiring Adamari. The journalist said “Yes, they called her yesterday.”