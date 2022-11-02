Trump is being investigated by a House committee.

Supreme Court delays the release of Trump’s tax returns to the committee.

The judges still have to meet to determine if the decision is final. Former US president Donald Trump, who is being investigated by a House committee led by Democrats, won’t have to submit his tax returns to Congress … at least not for now. On Tuesday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, accepted Trump’s request and delayed forcing the IRS to release his tax returns to a Democratic-led congressional committee that hoped to get this information soon. Trump won’t have to turn over his tax returns to Congress … for now The former president filed an emergency appeal with the court on Monday arguing that the House Ways and Means Committee, which is led by Democrats, is trying to obtain these documents only for political reasons. In fact, the former president had to deliver the information no later than Thursday, but this temporary block by the Supreme Court will give Trump a few more days, reported the Daily Mail. During this time, they will assess whether the “victory” for Trump is definitive.

Final victory? The Supreme Court’s decision is not final. Justice Roberts has suspended the case so that the nine judges can review the situation and make a decision on whether the block will be final or whether, on the contrary, Trump will have to finally deliver the documents. For now, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has given the committee until November 10 to respond, just after the midterm elections to be held in the United States on November 8th. The midterms will define the political course that the country will take in the near future.

Last Friday, the Court of Appeals in Washington, DC said that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) must release Trump’s tax returns to the Ways and Means Committee, but the former president’s lawyers acted quickly and sent the request to the Supreme Court on Monday to stop the measure. Trump’s legal team ultimately requested that the Supreme Court intervene because of the sensitivity of the case, since “it raises important questions about the separation of powers that will affect all future presidents,” according to the Daily Mail.

Trump at risk? "The only way to preserve these certiorari-worthy questions and avoid causing irreparable damage [to Trump, his company and other entities] is that this Court grants an administrative suspension," argued the tycoon's lawyers before the Supreme Court. In addition, they have said that disclosing this information may "put their client at risk." For now, it is a temporary measure while Supreme Court justices review the case, but if Trump's appeal is successful, it would prevent, perhaps for years, the committee from getting his tax returns.