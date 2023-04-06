Trump sells t-shirts with a fake mugshot that say ‘Not Guilty’

Donald Trump appeared in court on Tuesday, April 4.

He was indicted on 34 charges.

Now Trump is cashing in by selling t-shirts with a fake mugshot.

Former President Donald Trump finally appeared in court in Manhattan, New York on Tuesday, April 4, to face his indictment on multiple charges related to hush money payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels. Now, he’s trying to cash in by selling t-shirts with a fake mugshot that say ‘Not Guilty’.

The stunt went viral on social media, where his campaign is hawking the controversial shirt for a “donation” of $47.

Trump sells t-shirts with a fake mugshot

Former US president Donald Trump is accused of making payments to a porn actress during his 2016 campaign so that she would not make public a sexual relationship between them. Now he’s selling t-shirts with a fake mugshot and the text ‘Not Guilty’ to raise money for his 2024 campaign.

