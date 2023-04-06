Search

Trump sells t-shirts with a fake mugshot that say 'Not Guilty'

Trump sells t-shirts with a fake mugshot that say ‘Not Guilty’

By 
  • Donald Trump appeared in court on Tuesday, April 4.
  • He was indicted on 34 charges.
  • Now Trump is cashing in by selling t-shirts with a fake mugshot.

Former President Donald Trump finally appeared in court in Manhattan, New York on Tuesday, April 4, to face his indictment on multiple charges related to hush money payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels. Now, he’s trying to cash in by selling t-shirts with a fake mugshot that say ‘Not Guilty’.

The stunt went viral on social media, where his campaign is hawking the controversial shirt for a “donation” of $47.

Trump sells t-shirts with a fake mugshot

Trump puts on sale t-shirts with his face
PHOTO: Twitter

Former US president Donald Trump is accused of making payments to a porn actress during his 2016 campaign so that she would not make public a sexual relationship between them. Now he’s selling t-shirts with a fake mugshot and the text ‘Not Guilty’ to raise money for his 2024 campaign.

The shirt is being sold for a minimum of $47 to benefit his campaign for president.

Trump is the first former US president to be indicted

Trump is the first president to face criminal charges
PHOTO: Twitter

Trump, who has become the first US president to be indicted, appeared before Judge Juan Manuel Merchán in Manhattan shortly after turning himself in to the DA, where he was read his rights and was booked, according to EFE.

The Republican’s campaign has claimed to have raised more than $7 million since the former president was indicted last Friday.

Today
National
