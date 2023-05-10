Trump claims he doesn’t know E. Jean Carroll, calls jury verdict ‘a disgrace’

Trump reacts to verdict in the E. Jean Carroll trial.

Will his presidential campaign be affected?

The jury found him liable for sexual abuse.

The bad news for Donald Trump doesn’t stop. On Tuesday, May 9, the jury in the trial that has been tormenting the former president was announced. He was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

The verdict was announced in a New York City court, after the jury deliberated for a very short time. Trump was unhappy with their decision, saying it was “a disgrace” adding that he has “never seen that person”.

Trump claims he never met E. Jean Carroll though they were photographed together

Former President Donald Trump said he did not know E. Jean Carroll, although there are photos of them together, adding that the jury’s verdict finding him liable for sexual abuse and defamation was “a disgrace”.

“I have no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace, the continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time,” he wrote on Truth Social, minutes after the news broke.