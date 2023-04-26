Trump’s rape trial begins in New York and he won’t attend

Trump’s rape trial begins in New York.

He has said that he will not attend.

Author E. Jean Carroll is accusing him of rape and defamation.

Former US President Donald Trump’s rape trial began with jury selection on Tuesday. He is being accused of defamation along with the alleged rape of writer E. Jean Carroll.

It is unlikely that Trump will attend the trial. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has left the decision to attend the proceedings up to Trump (76) and Carroll (79). While Carroll’s lawyers have announced that she plans to attend, the former president’s lawyers wrote to Kaplan last week announcing that he “does not wish to appear at trial.”

Trump doesn’t plan to attend rape and defamation trial

Trump has pointed to “logistical and financial burdens” that his attendance would cause New York as a reason for not appearing at his trial.

However, Trump has announced an appearance Thursday afternoon in New Hampshire, as part of his campaign for the 2024 presidential primary in which the former president is a clear favorite among the Republican candidates.