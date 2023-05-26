Ron DeSantis officially announced he’s running for president in 2024.

His Twitter announcement had some major technical snafus.

Donald Trump mocks DeSantis.

After Ron DeSantis officially announced he’s running for president in 2024, Donald Trump spoke out and mocked the Florida governor on social media.

Former president of the United States, Donald Trump, took to Truth Social to lash out at the current governor of Florida. After DeSantis had major technical difficulties on his campaign launch with Elon Musk, Trump did not miss the opportunity to troll him.

Trump mocks Ron DeSantis after glitchy campaign launch

On Truth Social, Trump expressed his views on Ron DeSantis: «I would like to personally congratulate «Rob» DeSanctimonious for finally announcing that he will be entering the race for President of the United States,» he began.

«Hopefully he will get the full experience of being attacked by the Marxists, Communists, and Radical Left Lunatics of our Country, without which he will never know the kind of job he’s doing. These Lowlifes & Misfits are much worse than the leaders of hostile foreign countries. They must be soundly defeated to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”