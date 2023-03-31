Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury: He faces more than 30 charges
TRUMP FACES MORE THAN 30 CHARGES! Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York grand jury. The news shook the followers of the Republican presidential candidate. So far the charges are sealed.
Trump’s lawyer claims his client is innocent. Likewise,Trump has made his feelings known through social media, where he railed against the “injustice” and “wrong” that is being committed against him.
The former president, who is also running for president in 2024, was formally indicted by a New York grand jury. He faces more than 30 charges, which are reportedly related to business fraud.
“Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 charges related to business fraud in an indictment by a Manhattan grand jury,” sources familiar with the case against the Republican said, according to CNN.
What will happen to Trump?
Trump must appear next Tuesday for the charges against him to be read. The reading of charges must be coordinated with his lawyers.
“The office contacted Trump’s attorney to ‘coordinate his delivery’ for arraignment for ‘an indictment by the Supreme Court, which remains sealed,'” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s spokesman said, according to CNN.
What does Trump’s former lawyer say?
Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, reacted Thursday to his indictment by a grand jury for hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.
In a brief statement, Cohen, a prominent witness in the case being brought by the Manhattan DA acknowledged the historic nature of of indicting a former US president and said that he did not feel “proud” and said we should wait for “due process” to clarify the facts, according to EFE.
The charges remained sealed Thursday night, but the investigation focused on payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to hide Trump’s infidelity with Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors said they were working to coordinate Trump’s arrest, which could happen as early as next week, The Associated Press reported.
They did not say whether they intended to seek prison time upon a conviction, a development that would not prevent Trump from seeking or winning the presidency, reported the AP.