Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury: He faces more than 30 charges

Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury this week.

The former president faces more than 30 charges.

His lawyer says he is innocent.

TRUMP FACES MORE THAN 30 CHARGES! Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York grand jury. The news shook the followers of the Republican presidential candidate. So far the charges are sealed.

Trump’s lawyer claims his client is innocent. Likewise,Trump has made his feelings known through social media, where he railed against the “injustice” and “wrong” that is being committed against him.

TRUMP INDICTED

The former president, who is also running for president in 2024, was formally indicted by a New York grand jury. He faces more than 30 charges, which are reportedly related to business fraud.

“Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 charges related to business fraud in an indictment by a Manhattan grand jury,” sources familiar with the case against the Republican said, according to CNN.