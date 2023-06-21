In a recent interview Trump attempted to explain why he didn’t return the classified documents.

He granted an interview to Bret Baier on Fox News.

He claimed he was «too busy» to deal with the boxes of documents. Former US president Donald Trump is once again making headlines after granting his first interview since being indicted for failing to return classified documents that he took from the White House to his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Authorities have brought 37 federal charges against Trump and he is scheduled to stand trial later this summer. After making an appearance in court in Miami, the Republican presidential candidate left a popular Cuban restaurant without paying his bill, despite supposedly announcing he would pay for everyone else’s food as well. DID TRUMP MAKE A SERIOUS MISTAKE? Donald Trump recently addressed the issue of classified documents found in various unsecured locations in his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida during an interview on Fox News. His statements created a stir on social media, with many saying he didn’t do himself any favors. According to the EFE agency, Trump, justified not returning the classified documents he took from the White House to the authorities, saying he was «too busy» to search for them among the boxes stored in his mansion.

Trump explained why he didn’t return the documents in a recent interview with Fox News Trump stated that he did not hand over the requested documents to the National Archives because he needed to first remove his «personal items» from the boxes. However, he claimed to be «very busy» and did not have time to do so. «Before handing over the boxes, I had to go through a lot of things. Those boxes were filled with various items like golf shirts, clothes, pants, and shoes. There were many things,» he explained to host Bret Baier, according to EFE.

Does Trump still have more documents? Trump insisted that he no longer has any classified documents in his Florida residence. Additionally, he expressed concern about the contents of the boxes that were taken from his house, as he claims to be unaware of what is in them. «I wouldn’t have stayed [in Florida], but they raided my house. No, I don’t have anything, nothing. What worries me is that they took everything. I don’t know what they took. They could be planting something,» Trump stated during his conversation with Bret Baier. Experts on social media pointed out that everything he said in the Fox interview is admissible in court.

What is Trump accused of? According to the indictment, the former president has been accused of illegally possessing numerous classified documents, including nuclear secrets, which he allegedly stored in various locations within his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida after leaving the White House in 2021. These locations reportedly include a bedroom, a ballroom, a bathroom, and a shower. Despite the fact that Donald Trump continues to deny Biden won the 2020 election, he remains a frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the 2024 election, according to EFE. However, his actions have caused frustration among some Republicans.