Inicio » English » Tropical storm Lisa advances towards the coasts of Central America

Tropical storm Lisa advances towards the coasts of Central America

By 
  • Lisa advances towards the coasts of Central America.
  • Authorities expect it to hit with the force of a hurricane.
  • They have issued multiple alerts for the arrival of the storm.

HURRICANE WARNING! Tropical Storm Lisa is moving fiercely towards the coast of Central America, where it is expected to hit. Meteorologists have warned that the system has been strengthening and that when it makes landfall, it will with the force of a hurricane.

The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported early Wednesday that “Lisa is moving west towards the coast of Belize” and warned that “it is expected to become a hurricane in the next few hours.

Tropical storm Lisa advances towards the coasts of Central America

Tropical Storm Lisa advances Central America
Photo: NHC

Since Tuesday, Tropical Storm Lisa has been gaining strength as it moved through the western Caribbean Sea south of the Cayman Islands. Now, it is already registering maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kilometers per hour) and moving west at 15 mph (24 kilometers per hour ).

In its latest report NHC forecasters said the eye of the storm was about 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of the Honduran island of Roatan and that will make landfall on Central American coasts possibly this Wednesday.

Where is Lisa headed?

Tropical Storm Lisa advances Central America
Photo: NHC

Officials issued a hurricane warning for the Bay Islands, Honduras, the coast of Belize and from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya, in Mexico. There is also an existing tropical storm warning for the entire north coast of Honduras, the north coast of Guatemala and from Puerto Costa Maya to Punta Allen, Mexico.

Weather experts say this system will continue to advance and that “Lisa’s center will move near or north of the Honduran Bay Islands this morning, move over Belize later today, and then cross northern Guatemala to southeastern Mexico for Thursday.”

Lisa will gain even more strength

Photo: NHC

NHC forecasters expect Lisa to gain even more strength. “It is expected to strengthen, and Lisa is forecast to become a hurricane during the next few hours over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and to continue to intensify today as it approaches Belize,” they noted.

They also indicated that they expect further weakening once the center of the storm moves inland. For now, Lisa is blowing tropical storm-force winds up to 70 miles from its center.

Hurricane-force winds and rains

Photo: NHC

Lisa will bring hurricane-force winds and heavy rain to the region. Authorities warned that the massive amount of water “could result in flash flooding, primarily through Belize to northern Guatemala, the southeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula, the eastern part of the Mexican state of Chiapas, and the Mexican state of Tabasco.” There could also be dangerous storm surge and rip currents.

In addition to Lisa, NHC forecasters reported that the new tropical storm Martin has formed in the Atlantic, although it is located offshore, about 630 miles (1,010 kilometers) east-northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 60mph (95 km / h.).

