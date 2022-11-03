Lisa advances towards the coasts of Central America.

Authorities expect it to hit with the force of a hurricane.

They have issued multiple alerts for the arrival of the storm.

HURRICANE WARNING! Tropical Storm Lisa is moving fiercely towards the coast of Central America, where it is expected to hit. Meteorologists have warned that the system has been strengthening and that when it makes landfall, it will with the force of a hurricane.

The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported early Wednesday that “Lisa is moving west towards the coast of Belize” and warned that “it is expected to become a hurricane in the next few hours.

Since Tuesday, Tropical Storm Lisa has been gaining strength as it moved through the western Caribbean Sea south of the Cayman Islands. Now, it is already registering maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kilometers per hour) and moving west at 15 mph (24 kilometers per hour ).

In its latest report NHC forecasters said the eye of the storm was about 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of the Honduran island of Roatan and that will make landfall on Central American coasts possibly this Wednesday.