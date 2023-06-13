Major traffic problems after I-95 collapse in Philadelphia

Major traffic issues continue after I-95 collapse in Philadelphia.

Investigators are looking into what caused the catastrophe.

New details are released.

Motorists in Philadelphia endure longer commutes Monday after an elevated section of I-95 collapsed as a result of damage caused by a fire involving a tanker truck carrying combustible materials.

The fire has forced an indefinite closure of a busy segment of the main highway that runs along the eastern coast of the United States. Officials warn of traffic nightmares and gave advice on potential detours, urging drivers to prepare for longer travel times.

“This is really going to have a ripple effect throughout the region,” Jana Tidwell, a spokeswoman for the American Automobile Association (AAA) warned on Monday. She advised people to avoid peak travel times, according to The Associated Press.

Tidwell also anticipated that drivers will incur additional costs: «More gas, more wear and tear on their cars, additional tolls, in terms of having to leave Pennsylvania for New Jersey and then back to Pennsylvania.»