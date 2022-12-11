Does Toni Costa annoy his daughter Alaïa? (VIDEO)
Does Toni Costa annoy his daughter Alaïa? The girl makes a video with her father and surprises him? The Spaniard is protective and made something clear.
- Does Toni Costa annoy his daughter Alaïa?
- The little girl makes a video with her father and surprises him?
- The Spaniard is protective and made something clear.
It’s no secret to anyone that Alaïa is her famous parents Toni Costa and Adamari López’s pride and joy and the little girl’s charisma fills the screen every time she appears on it. So it is not surprising that both the Hoy Día host and the La Casa of the Famous 2 contestant are always making videos with her and she shines like the potential star that she is.
Now, a video of Toni Costa and Alaïa has sparked reactions because the Spaniard made it clear that he hopes his little daughter will have a boyfriend someday. Although if it were up to him, that day would never come. Did little Alaïa think her father wasn’t very funny.
Is Alaïa annoyed by her father?
While Alaïa is quite happy with her mother Adamari López, in the girl’s latest video with her father Toni Costa she didn’t show the same enthusiasm. To prove it, there’s a recent video of the Spanish dancer trying to get her attention and failing.
It turns out that, while the videos with Adamari López are more touching because of the mother-daughter relationship, the ones with Toni Costa are intended to be more fun. However, on many occasions Alaïa doesn’t look completely comfortable. This time she just stared at him, looking confused.
Does Toni Costa fail to make his daughter laugh?
Talking about protective parents and making it clear that he does not want Alaïa to have a boyfriend for many more years, he wrote in the video: “I don’t know if my answer to my daughter was very clear hehehe PS: I see the video and I melt as she looks at me, I love you @alaia daddy’s princess,” can be on the video
“Dad, when will I be able to have a boyfriend?” is the question that Alaïa supposedly asks her father while Toni Costa, using an instrumental clip from the popular song Somewhere Over The Rainbow, responds with “UUUHHHH,” as if simulating a very distant time that may never even arrive, making it clear that he is quite protective of his little girl.
Are Alaïa and the public getting tired of the Spanish dancer?
The Instagram account La Lengua Te Ve re-shared the recording that originally appeared on Toni Costa’s social network and people’s reactions were immediate: “I don’t know how he loves that girl and doesn’t love the mother, because they’re identical.” “That little girl is beautiful. The purest and most authentic look of love!” “My God, how will that father look when she has a boyfriend, I can imagine he will be just like Ricardo Montaner.”
And more fans wrote to Toni Costa: “How well they get along and the love shows between the two, I love seeing them like this, congratulations, what a good father you are.” “Oh how beautiful her face is already changing, her baby face is no more, how fast they grow.” “She must think “my daddy is crazy,” several people stated. SEE THE VIDEO OF TONI COSTA AND HIS DAUGHTER ALAÏA HERE