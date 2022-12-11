Does Toni Costa annoy his daughter Alaïa?

The little girl makes a video with her father and surprises him?

The Spaniard is protective and made something clear.

It’s no secret to anyone that Alaïa is her famous parents Toni Costa and Adamari López’s pride and joy and the little girl’s charisma fills the screen every time she appears on it. So it is not surprising that both the Hoy Día host and the La Casa of the Famous 2 contestant are always making videos with her and she shines like the potential star that she is.

Now, a video of Toni Costa and Alaïa has sparked reactions because the Spaniard made it clear that he hopes his little daughter will have a boyfriend someday. Although if it were up to him, that day would never come. Did little Alaïa think her father wasn’t very funny.

Is Alaïa annoyed by her father?

While Alaïa is quite happy with her mother Adamari López, in the girl’s latest video with her father Toni Costa she didn’t show the same enthusiasm. To prove it, there’s a recent video of the Spanish dancer trying to get her attention and failing.

It turns out that, while the videos with Adamari López are more touching because of the mother-daughter relationship, the ones with Toni Costa are intended to be more fun. However, on many occasions Alaïa doesn’t look completely comfortable. This time she just stared at him, looking confused.