Toni Costa showed up in an unexpected place.

Is he having health problems?

Adamari López’s ex visited a surgeon and no one can believe why. Toni Costa left La Casa de los Famosos 2 more famous than he had been before the Telemundo reality show and now many people know about him for his work and not for being Adamari López’s ex-husband. However, he recently visited a surgeon and people are worried about his health. The Spanish dancer keeps busy giving Zumba classes and now he intends to be an entrepreneur as well as alternating his role as a judge on dance programs. For this he thinks that he must look as good as possible. Is he going to have a face lift? It is no secret to anyone that the Spaniard has changed quite a bit physically in recent years, especially after his separation from Adamari López. He began to exercise and build the muscles he bragged so much about on La Casa de los Famosos 2, which brought him more admirers. However, heading into his 40s, Evelyn Beltrán’s boyfriend decided it was time to visit a doctor to get some work done on his face. People en Español posted a video on Instagram about what Toni Costa was having done.

Is Adamari’s ex having plastic surgery? Toni Costa appeared in a People en Español video sitting calmly in a doctor’s office. He said that, at 38 years of age, he already has quite a few wrinkles so he decided to go to Dr. Campos who was very happy to gave him some Botox injections. “I’ve been coming here for a little while to get things fixed over the years, I’m almost 40… those marks here…” said the Spaniard while the doctor explained what he was going to do to him. Although Toni Costa already had experience, he acknowledged that he did get quite nervous about the injections.

Toni Costa wants to be ‘rejuvenated’ Toni Costa tensed up when Dr. Campos began to draw on his face with a marker that defined the areas that were getting wrinkles. The dancer had no choice but to show them on his forehead and on his face and the corners of his eyes. Afterwards, the surgeon proceeded to inject him with Botox, which would apparently make him look frozen and expressionless for two weeks. This undoubtedly shocked Toni Costa, who is very particular about his image.

Do people criticize his decision? The comments on People en Español’s video were immediate: “Evelyn gave Toni good advice, they already got together, with or without Botox you look handsome.” “Haha no wonder he does a good couple with the superficial botox girl of his, the two are just like that, congratulations, the two won the lottery.” Others opined: “With or without botox, he is handsome.” “You are beautiful as you want.” “How brave, congratulations.” “The girlfriend was surely the one who gave her advice to do that,” users emphasized that Toni Costa’s girlfriend, businesswoman Evelyn Beltrán, is used to this type of procedure. HERE YOU CAN SEE THE VIDEO OF TONI COSTA