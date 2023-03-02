Tom Sizemore is in critical condition, doctors say there is no hope
Actor Tom Sizemore is in very critical condition.The doctors have said that there is "no hope". Just over a week ago he suffered a brain aneurysm.
Sad news about actor Tom Sizemore. After suffering a brain aneurysm, he remains in critical condition. Now, it seems that he will not recover and doctors say there is no hope he will survive.
Tom Sizemore is known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor. Tragically, at 61, he is in very poor health after collapsing in his home earlier this month.
Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, the actor’s rep said. Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2 am on Saturday, February 18 at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, said his manager Charles Lago, according to the AP.
Sizemore has been hospitalized ever since, remaining “in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care.” The brain aneurysm was the result of a stroke, according to Lago’s statement.
Doctors say there is “no hope” for Tom Sizemore
More than a week after Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm, a rep says the actor’s family is “now deciding end of life matters,” he told the media.
“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore’s manager, Charles Lago, said in a statement issued Monday night. Lago said another statement would be issued on Wednesday.
Sizemore has had problems with the law and drugs
In addition to having appeared in major films, the actor unfortunately has also had a history of problems with the police and drugs and has faced various legal problems throughout his life.
Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss, in 2003. In 2006, he was charged with methamphetamine use outside a motel. Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for allegedly assaulting a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense.
An actress accused Sizemore of abuse
Also, in 2018, a 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, alleging that he abused her when she was 11 years old during the production of the movie Born Killers. Sizemore denied this and the lawsuit was later dismissed, according to the AP.
At the moment, he is unconscious and his family is making final preparations. A tragedy.