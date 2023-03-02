Tom Sizemore is in critical condition, doctors say there is no hope

Actor Tom Sizemore is in very critical condition.

The doctors have said that there is “no hope”.

Just over a week ago he suffered a brain aneurysm.

Sad news about actor Tom Sizemore. After suffering a brain aneurysm, he remains in critical condition. Now, it seems that he will not recover and doctors say there is no hope he will survive.

Tom Sizemore is known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor. Tragically, at 61, he is in very poor health after collapsing in his home earlier this month.

Actor Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, the actor’s rep said. Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2 am on Saturday, February 18 at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, said his manager Charles Lago, according to the AP.

Sizemore has been hospitalized ever since, remaining “in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care.” The brain aneurysm was the result of a stroke, according to Lago’s statement.