We present you information about this topic

Before doing this, you should have all the data

Talking is very important before the event Having a threesome is one of those sexual experiences you should have at least once before you die! But if being adept at having sex with just one other person takes time and experience, just imagine adding another body and soul to the mix. Since threesomes can be explored from many perspectives, I´m going to choose just one: the point of view of a woman in a partnership or marriage, seeking to bring either a man or a woman into bed with her significant other. The following are some tips to make the experience enjoyable for all. To make this work without wreaking havoc with your relationship, a little planning ahead is in order. TALK IT OUT WITH YOUR PARTNER FIRST Make sure you’re both in agreement with having a threesome and that your relationship is solid. Are you looking for a one-time sexual experience, or seeking an emotional tie with a third person? Would you like to add a man or a woman to the mix? Are you sure you want to do this? If you’re on the fence, you need to consider the dangers of acting out your sexual fantasies. FIGURE OUT WHO THE THIRD PERSON WILL BE Will you find your sexual partner for a threesome online, at a swinger´s club or will it be someone you already know? Whatever your choice is, remember to practice safe sex and to prepare yourself emotionally for seeing your partner have sex with someone who is not you. If you’re bringing a man in, then your spouse needs to be okay with that beforehand.

MAKE RULES BEFORE THE THREESOME It is one thing to conjure up images of being penetrated by two men at the same time, and an entirely different story to actually do it, especially if one of them is your husband. Before you embark on a threesome, make sure your significant other and you have a set of rules determined, and also a word or gesture you can use to let the other know you’re feeling uncomfortable and want to stop. When you bring in the third party, make sure he or she is aware of these rules and also find out what his or hers are. This is after all, about three people enjoying themselves together. WHERE IS THIS GOING TO HAPPEN? It´s a good idea to figure out where this will take place. Your house, the third party´s place or perhaps neutral turf such as a hotel room? Whatever your choice is, you all need to be comfortable with the venue. Once you’re there, plan to set the mood with dim lights, perhaps candles, soft music and a bottle of wine or drink of choice.

HOW WILL YOU GET STARTED? Sharing wine and chatting will help you all unwind, but if this is your first time in a threesome, you’ll have to decide how you’ll break the ice. This will vary depending on whether the third person is a man or a woman. Good ways to do this are giving each other back rubs, daring to give the first kiss or asking your guest where he or she would like to be touched. ENJOYING THE THREESOME Plan to have enough time so you don’t feel rushed. There are many ways to enjoy a threesome. Usually the two people of the same sex focus on pleasing the third one, but that´s not the only way to do this. Ideally the three of you will have had a good time and reached orgasm by the end of the evening. Agree on whether the main act will be oral sex, include penetration and whether anal sex is on the menu. Remember to use the signal you’ve agreed upon to stop the show if you feel out of place.

AFTER SHARING THE BED Agree on how the evening will conclude. Will you all hang out and have drinks together or get dressed in a hurry and never see the third person again? Help him or her feel comfortable with you as a couple before you say goodbye. Chatting about what you enjoyed the most can help you all. And when it´s over, make sure you and your honey have a heart to heart about your experience. Were you turned on by it? Were you nervous? Jealous? How did he feel? Would you like to repeat it? If you’ve ever engaged in a threesome, give us your feedback below! We´d love to know what worked for you.