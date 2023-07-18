5 common summer illnesses and tips to avoid them

About 27% of ER visits occur during the winter months.

Stomach bugs and flu are two of the most common ailments.

Discover the 5 most common summer illnesses!

Do you know the most common summer illnesses? During the summer break, it is common to enjoy outdoor activities and visit warmer climates. This means that emergency rooms tend to be busier.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 130 million visits to emergency rooms nationwide each year, and of these, 25% occur during the summer. Find out the most common causes!

5. Common summer illnesses: Stomach bugs

There are several reasons why stomach bugs are more common during the summer. On the one hand, some viruses proliferate more during this time and warmer temperatures could make them spread faster. During this season, it is common to go to outdoor parties where food sits out in the sun, making contamination more likely.

One way to avoid stomach bugs during the summer is to minimize direct contact with utensils that have been used by other people, keep food refrigerated and always handle it with clean hands in order to minimize the risk of infections that produce symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and fever.