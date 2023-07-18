5 common summer illnesses and tips to avoid them
Do you know the most common summer illnesses? During the summer break, it is common to enjoy outdoor activities and visit warmer climates. This means that emergency rooms tend to be busier.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 130 million visits to emergency rooms nationwide each year, and of these, 25% occur during the summer. Find out the most common causes!
5. Common summer illnesses: Stomach bugs
There are several reasons why stomach bugs are more common during the summer. On the one hand, some viruses proliferate more during this time and warmer temperatures could make them spread faster. During this season, it is common to go to outdoor parties where food sits out in the sun, making contamination more likely.
One way to avoid stomach bugs during the summer is to minimize direct contact with utensils that have been used by other people, keep food refrigerated and always handle it with clean hands in order to minimize the risk of infections that produce symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and fever.
4. Conjunctivitis
During the summer season, people are more likely to get conjunctivitis since this type of infection spreads rapidly through direct contact with contaminated water or with utensils that have been used by multiple people.
Chemicals found in swimming pools and increased exposure to things like air, dust, water, smoke, and UV rays also greatly increase the risk of catching pink eye. To prevent conjunctivitis, practice good hygiene, wash your hands frequently and wear sunglasses with UV protection.
3. Common illnesses in the summer: Asthma
In the summer months, people who suffer from asthma should take greater precautions to avoid irritating their lungs with polluted air, climate changes and certain types of pollen that can trigger asthma symptoms.
Investigate the air quality of the places you plan to visit and avoid areas where air pollution is high since this could cause inflammation in the lungs and lead to asthma attacks. One way to reduce this risk is by engaging in physical activity in the early morning hours and limiting time spent outdoors.
2. Mumps
Mumps occurs during the spring and winter, however, summer is often a time of greater spread because most people spend more time outdoors, traveling and coming into contact with more people.
Mumps symptoms include swelling of the cheeks and jaw, along with fever, headache, muscle pain, and tiredness. To prevent this disease, there is a triple vaccine, which also protects against measles and rubella.
1. Skin problems
Skin problems are very common during the summer, especially burns and rashes, which occur from prolonged exposure to the rays of the sun or sweating.
Symptoms include itching, small bumps on the skin, burning, and general discomfort. It is important to avoid self-diagnosis and visit your doctor if you have a rash that won’t go away.