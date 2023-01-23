4 tips for growing plants and gardens at home
Learn the best tips for growing plants and gardens! According to the last US census at least 18.3 million households started a home garden in 2021. Many people say that the main reason they want plants in their homes is to create a more harmonious space, while for others the goal is to grow their own food.
Regardless of the reasons for creating a home garden, there are some tips that you must follow to achieve the results you want and keep your plants in good condition. Remember that they are living beings that need special care!
4. Make sure plants get enough sunlight
Before choosing your plants or deciding which seeds to plant, take some time to observe how sunlight is distributed in your yard or house. With this information, you will be able to decide which plants you can grow in your home and where to place them.
It’s a good idea to find a place where your plants won’t get direct sunlight all day. Most require medium exposure to natural light, so you may have to change their location every so often. If you notice that the leaves of your plants are getting thinner over time and that they are moving in the direction of the light, this means that they require more sun.
3. Tips for growing plants and gardens: Use the right compost
One of the best tips for growing plants and gardens is to use tricks like burying banana peels or egg shells into the soil, especially if you’re growing roses. This is because they require a greater amount of potassium to flourish, so the banana peels will help to lighten the process and make your roses look radiant.
It’s easy and environmentally friendly to begin composting at home. Eggshells are a great ally when growing tomatoes and peppers. Placing the shells near the roots of these plants will help the fruits grow with greater color and flavor without the need to resort to pesticides.
2. Choose the right containers
Among the best tips for growing plants and gardens is to have a general idea about gardening. Learn the basics of watering, exposure to sunlight and, especially, the type of pots that you will use according to the type of plant you want to grow.
This is because plants need space to grow healthily. If their containers are too small they can become root bound and their growth will be stunted. Every so often, be sure to trim the roots. You’ll see how your plants grow even stronger!
1. Don’t over or under water your plants: One of the best tips for growing plants and gardens
Yes, it is true that plants need sunlight and water to grow, but this does not mean that they need to be watered excessively. Too much water or poor drainage could cause your plants to die. For this reason, before planting, you need to know what care they require to grow strong, and this means finding out exactly the amount of water that they need and how often.
These are just some of the best tips to grow plants and gardens at home. Following them will help you take better care of your plants by creating the perfect space and giving them the care they require to flourish and bear fruit.