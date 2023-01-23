At least 18.3 million people started a home garden in 2021.

Plants are great for decoration and for food.

Discover the best tips for growing plants and gardens.

Learn the best tips for growing plants and gardens! According to the last US census at least 18.3 million households started a home garden in 2021. Many people say that the main reason they want plants in their homes is to create a more harmonious space, while for others the goal is to grow their own food.

Regardless of the reasons for creating a home garden, there are some tips that you must follow to achieve the results you want and keep your plants in good condition. Remember that they are living beings that need special care!

4. Make sure plants get enough sunlight

Before choosing your plants or deciding which seeds to plant, take some time to observe how sunlight is distributed in your yard or house. With this information, you will be able to decide which plants you can grow in your home and where to place them.

It’s a good idea to find a place where your plants won’t get direct sunlight all day. Most require medium exposure to natural light, so you may have to change their location every so often. If you notice that the leaves of your plants are getting thinner over time and that they are moving in the direction of the light, this means that they require more sun.