Realistic resolutions: How to get personal development right this year

It’s a new year, which means it’s time to embrace your personal development. But how? You say it every year…January 1st rolls around and you swear that this will be the year that you will get in shape. This is the year you will focus on yourself, you’ll achieve your goals, you’ll clean your house, you’ll actually tackle your to-do list and you’ll become a better version of who you were in 2021.

But then life gets in the way and suddenly months pass and you never really accomplished any of those resolutions you were so focused on at the turn of the New Year. Not this time. This will actually be the year that you get it right; all you need is a little dedication, some expert advice and some smart personal development techniques to help you get there. First of all, let’s be clear about what a New Year’s Resolution should look like.

Realistic resolutions: Small steps to take

According to psychologist Lynn Bufka, PhD, it shouldn’t be a complete overhaul of your life and your personality. “Setting small, attainable goals throughout the year, instead of a singular, overwhelming goal on January 1 can help you reach whatever it is you strive for. Remember, it is not the extent of the change that matters, but rather the act of recognizing that lifestyle change is important and working toward it, one step at a time.” Author and yoga expert Kino McGregor agrees, and explains, “I like to think of New Year’s resolutions more like intentions that you send out to the universe rather than a to-do list that you assign to yourself.”

It’s not about being a different person and it’s not about making a grand gesture of change. Resolutions should represent who you hope to be and how you can make small tweaks every day to make it happen. So how do you set yourself up for success, rather than create a recipe for failure when it comes to your resolutions? Start by thinking small. Don’t try to completely change your life and your behaviors in one swoop.