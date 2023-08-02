La Huella OVNI Episode 7: Are UFOs Time Travelers?
A fascinating episode of "La Huella OVNI" with researcher Andrea Pérez Simondini about the possibility that UFOs are 'Time Travelers.'
In the seventh chapter of «La Huella OVNI,» Jorge Luis Sucksdorf begins the UFO show by thanking the audience for their support.
He announces an interview with Andrea Pérez Simondini, a well-known researcher on the UFO theme in Argentina.
They discuss various topics, including the existence of extraterrestrial life and the most impressive cases she has investigated.
The first topic addressed is whether UFOs could be time travelers. Listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here.
Listen to Podcast «La Huella OVNI» click here
He explains that in theory, the time machine could be developed and allow travel to the future.
The scientific point of view mentions temporal paradoxes as a problem with this theory.
Pérez opines that UFOs could be beings from the future observing us and that’s why they do not interact with us directly.
She narrates some sightings and historical accounts of beings descending from the sky to teach and gift technology.
Are Aliens Time Travelers?
So, they could be indications of beings from the future visiting our time.
Sucksdorf talks about UFO research in Argentina.
The researcher points out that there is no scientific research in the strict sense, as the UFO phenomenon is unpredictable and random.
That is what makes its study under the scientific method difficult.
UFOs and their bases on Earth
However, there are organizations and groups of researchers that seek the truth and focus on collecting objective data.
A follower asked about the existence of extraterrestrial bases on Earth and their location.
She responds that there are hypotheses that suggest the presence of intra-terrestrial bases or in places with many sightings.
But she emphasizes that there are no definitive proofs of their existence and that she has not found solid evidence to support this.
Andrea Pérez Simondini’s Work
The host introduces the interview with Andrea Pérez Simondini.
He highlights her trajectory as a researcher of the UFO phenomenon in Argentina.
Also, she describes this work as a great responsibility and challenge due to the complexity of the search for the truth.
She also mentions the existence of different scales of organization in UFO research.
NASA and its role in the UFO phenomenon
Pérez talks about NASA’s role in the UFO phenomenon research.
The agency has been more focused on aspects of telecommunications and radio in space.
Finally, Andrea comments on her personal beliefs about extraterrestrial life on Earth.
She expresses that she has ambivalences and that her opinion can vary at different times.