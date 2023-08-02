Episode 7 summary of «La Huella OVNI».

UFOs are time travelers.

Interview with Andrea Pérez Simondini, a UFO researcher.

In the seventh chapter of «La Huella OVNI,» Jorge Luis Sucksdorf begins the UFO show by thanking the audience for their support.

He announces an interview with Andrea Pérez Simondini, a well-known researcher on the UFO theme in Argentina.

They discuss various topics, including the existence of extraterrestrial life and the most impressive cases she has investigated.

The first topic addressed is whether UFOs could be time travelers. Listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here.

He explains that in theory, the time machine could be developed and allow travel to the future.

The scientific point of view mentions temporal paradoxes as a problem with this theory.

Pérez opines that UFOs could be beings from the future observing us and that’s why they do not interact with us directly.

She narrates some sightings and historical accounts of beings descending from the sky to teach and gift technology.