An alleged time traveler went viral on social media.

In several of his videos he says an alien invasion is coming.

Eno Alaric claims to be from the year 2671.

Will aliens invade the Earth? At least one TikTok user seems to think so. Some videos of a time traveler who warns of an upcoming alien invasion have gone viral.

The time traveler who goes by the name Eno Alaric, with the TikTok handle @radianttimetraveler, says he hails from the year 2671 thanks to a multiversal rift. He shares videos about an impending alien invasion.

Time traveler warns of terrible things to come

According to Alaric, catastrophic times are coming. He warns of a possible alien invasion. His videos have gained popularity since the unidentified objects were spotted flying over the United States and Canada.

One of his many videos talks about five dates when when the Earth will be visited by beings from another planet. First he says that an alien will choose 8,000 people to be taken to another habitable planet on March 23. On October 23 he claims government information about teleportation technology will be leaked.