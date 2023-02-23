Time traveler warns of an upcoming alien invasion
Alleged time traveler Eno Alaric went viral on social media. In several of his videos he warns of an upcoming alien invasion.
Will aliens invade the Earth? At least one TikTok user seems to think so. Some videos of a time traveler who warns of an upcoming alien invasion have gone viral.
The time traveler who goes by the name Eno Alaric, with the TikTok handle @radianttimetraveler, says he hails from the year 2671 thanks to a multiversal rift. He shares videos about an impending alien invasion.
Time traveler warns of terrible things to come
According to Alaric, catastrophic times are coming. He warns of a possible alien invasion. His videos have gained popularity since the unidentified objects were spotted flying over the United States and Canada.
One of his many videos talks about five dates when when the Earth will be visited by beings from another planet. First he says that an alien will choose 8,000 people to be taken to another habitable planet on March 23. On October 23 he claims government information about teleportation technology will be leaked.
Eno Alaric said that a portal was opened on February 14
On February 8, the alleged time traveler said that on the 14th a portal to other worlds and universes would open. He even gave the exact location where the “crack” would be created.
Alaric announced that the portal would take people to the year 25,000 BC, and that the portal would be found in a 2 mile wide sinkhole in San Francisco, California. He said 15,000 people would be taken through and only 1,200 would be able to return.
The most dangerous date in February?
The time traveler confirmed a very important date for February. He says that on the 27th, something shocking will happen.
Alaric said that on February 27 a bunker called The Silent Sanctuary will be discovered and it will contain a cryogenic tank with unknown species from another world. He says that the species releases the liquid from its mouth that makes humans stop breathing and their skin harden like a rock.