TikToker notices a peculiar detail in Francisco Oropesa’s home

A peculiar detail in Francisco Oropesa’s home

He was recently arrested after a manhunt.

A video confirms suspicions about the Hondurans’ murder.

Tiktoker notices a peculiar detail in Francisco Oropesa’s house. The search for Francisco Oropesa, a man accused of murdering five of his neighbors, ended Tuesday after four days, just at a short distance from the scene of the massacre.

Francisco Oropesa, a 38-year-old Mexican, was arrested near Houston, where authorities say he shot his neighbors with an AR-type assault rifle late Friday after they asked him to stop shooting a gun in his yard because their baby was sleeping, according to The Associated Press.

After his arrest, a detail about his home has gone viral on social media, sparking debate among internet users about the tragedy that took the lives of five Hondurans.

Tiktok user @noticias.entretenimiento shared a short video allegedly showing Francisco Oropeso’s house. In the recording, you can see a bit of the house which is surrounded by a large fence and a gate.