Evidence that Juan Osorio is Emilio’s father. Rumors that Emilio Osorio is not really the Televisa producer’s son began to emerge a few years ago. They resurfaced after José Manuel Figueroa stated that Bobby Larios is the young man’s father, which caused a major scandal.

Although the resemblance between Bobby Larios and Emilio is undeniable, Niurka has always said that her romance with Larios started long after Emilio was born, affirming that his real father is Juan Osorio.

Now the controversial situation is making headlines again and both Juan Osorio and Bobby Larios have expressed their opinions on the matter.

It is not a secret that there is a great resemblance between Emilio Osorio and Bobby Larios, but he has always said he’s not the father of Niurka’s son. Now a TikToker has found evidence that Juan Osorio really is the La Casa de los Famosos México contestant’s father.