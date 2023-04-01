Young woman catches her boyfriend with her best friend.

Her reaction got many comments from other women on TikTok.

The man is humiliated by her tantrum. A young woman caught her boyfriend cheating with her best friend at a restaurant and her reaction has moved other women on TikTok. The deception appeared to break her heart. Women offered her messages of support in the face of her betrayal. The video was shared by @itsbigsteve on TikTok and so far it has more than 970 likes and more than 45,000 comments — especially from women who support the woman who caught her best friend and boyfriend together. CAUGHT CHEATING! It’s unknown what wound up happening with the couple. The video says the other woman, who sat silently through all the commotion, was her best friend. She simply stared silently at her phone. The most impressive thing was the reaction of the deceived woman. No one would have expected her to freak out the way she did when she found her boyfriend there.

HOW DID IT ALL START? The woman arrives at the restaurant and walks up to the table where her boyfriend is sitting with her supposed best friend. He didn’t know what to do so he just looked around helplessly. At one point, the girlfriend began to scream and jump up and down. At one point she approached him and hit him several times on the shoulder and on the back. He didn’t really respond and didn’t seem to know what to do.

THE SADDEST ENDING But then came the saddest ending of any story… the young woman crossed the room and her boyfriend followed her, then she collapsed in his arms. Some women responded: “Poor girl, mixed feelings.” “It broke her heart to see the way she hugs him when he tries to calm her down.” Other people said: “I’m in shock, that’s what happens when the pain is so great, his love for him is the kind of truth that he doesn’t find it so easy anymore, too bad for him.” “Ouch, it happened to me, no with my best friend, but with a woman that I always suspected, the truth feels horrible, it’s a shock that I don’t wish on anyone.” “I think that reaction hurts more than just crying and saying why?”

“I FEEL HER PAIN” Other people commented: “Poor young lady, even I felt her pain.” “Each person reacts differently, it happened to me, I was nervous, but then I started crying.” “Poor girl, if she reacted like that and went into shock, she is capable of anything thing.” “That is a reaction of pain.” “What I see is not celebration, it hurt her and that was her reaction, I don’t know why the guy is charging her trying to calm her down.” “I only hear his pain for the betrayal.” “It’s not funny, she entered a crisis.” “Yes it is the pain that is a shock, it can’t be happening, what a pain.” “In other words, sooner or later everything comes to light.”