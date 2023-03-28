Search

TikTok user explains how to earn $2,000 a day cleaning houses

  • A young woman earns $2,000 a day cleaning houses.
  • She revealed the secret to how she makes so much money.
  • It’s an “unconventional” cleaning service.

A TikToker who earns $2,000 a day for cleaning houses reveals what her secret is. User @sincerely_sammi69 explains how she makes such a good living in a video.

Sammi is a house cleaner. However, her service is somewhat unusual, which is how she makes so much money working in various homes.

TikToker earns $2,000 a day cleaning houses

He earns more than two thousand dollars a day for cleaning houses in the US and reveals how he does it
PHOTO TikTok

In a video that went viral on TikTok, Sammi explains how her cleaning business works. She charges $300 an hour and, although tipping isn’t mandatory, she says she usually gets them.

She talked about five houses that she cleans in one day and received two $150 tips. She also got $110, $120 and $200 from the other houses. All together, her earnings for the day came to $2,230.

How Sammi runs her business

She explains that she has security that protects her while she does her job.
PHOTO TikTok

In the video Sammi explains that she provides a little something extra while she cleans. She runs a topless maid service, so the client is entertained while she works.

She says that she brings someone along who waits outside to make sure that nothing goes wrong while she’s working. She give him 35% of her day’s earnings.

Sammi’s TikTok account is suspended

Your account has been suspended on the platform although your video can be found on different accounts
PHOTO TikTok

After her video went viral, her TikTok account was suspended for violating community standards. However, you can still see her video on other accounts that stitched it.

Other women on TikTok have been surprised by how much money they can make. Some people left funny comments like” “I’m in the wrong job.” “You’re doing it wrong.” “I’m in the wrong business.”

Entertainment
Bizarre
