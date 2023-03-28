A young woman earns $2,000 a day cleaning houses.

A TikToker who earns $2,000 a day for cleaning houses reveals what her secret is. User @sincerely_sammi69 explains how she makes such a good living in a video.

Sammi is a house cleaner. However, her service is somewhat unusual, which is how she makes so much money working in various homes.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, Sammi explains how her cleaning business works. She charges $300 an hour and, although tipping isn’t mandatory, she says she usually gets them.

She talked about five houses that she cleans in one day and received two $150 tips. She also got $110, $120 and $200 from the other houses. All together, her earnings for the day came to $2,230.