Jorge Aníbal Cassis, a popular Hispanic influencer, is going through the worst moment of his life as he experiences a devastating loss.
The TikTok star is mourning a tragic death.
The content creator announced that his beloved son, who had just turned 18 years old, has died.
Grief overwhelms Jorge Aníbal as expressions of support and condolences pour in on social media.
TikTok star Jorge Aníbal Cassis mourns the death of his son
Various local media outlets have reported the tragic news of the young man’s passing.
On Friday, August 4th, Ecuadorian influencer Jorge Aníbal Cassis announced his son died at just 18 years old.
The young man had just celebrated his 18th birthday and had many plans, but fate had other ideas.
Jorge Eduardo Cassis, the son of the popular TikTok star, died on Thursday, August 3rd.
Jorge Aníbal Cassis shares his pain
The sad news of the death of Jorge Aníbal Cassis’ son has shocked social media.
Through an emotional message on Instagram, the popular influencer shared his pain and desolation over the loss.
He shared a video expressing his devastation over the death of his son.
«Life has taken away ¼ of my soul, yet I feel like I lost it all. I no longer have a heart. I don’t feel anything,» he said.
He promises to honor his son’s memory
«Tears no longer mean the same thing, the pain in my stomach from hunger doesn’t matter to me, I don’t want to eat.»
«If it were possible, I would stop breathing right now,» he wrote, completely heartbroken after his son’s death.
«I swear I will fulfill your dreams, I swear. Everything you wanted to be, I will do it,» the influencer continued.
With a broken heart, Jorge stated: «I will honor your memory, which is the only thing this damned life leaves me with.»
A heart-wrenching moment
With over half a million followers on TikTok, Cassis has proven to be a beloved and respected influencer.
In his message, he said he is confused about whether he has done any wrong to deserve such pain: «I don’t know who I owe so much.»
Jorge Aníbal Cassis shared an emotional video compiling images of different moments with his son.
Expressions of support and affection, as well as condolences, have poured in.
Messages of support and affection
Friends, followers and colleagues have shared their sadness and sent messages of strength and comfort to Jorge Aníbal.
«I send you a big hug.» «I’m so sorry.» «Sending you a strong hug.» «May God give you strength and resignation.» «Rest in peace,» read some of them.
«I embrace you from afar.» «May God bless you always and bring calmness.» «My condolences,» shared other users.
The loss of a loved one always leaves an impossible void to fill, and in these difficult times, one must continue forward.
