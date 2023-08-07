Jorge Aníbal Cassis announces a terrible loss.

The TikTok star’s son has died.

Support pours in on social media

Jorge Aníbal Cassis, a popular Hispanic influencer, is going through the worst moment of his life as he experiences a devastating loss.

The TikTok star is mourning a tragic death.

The content creator announced that his beloved son, who had just turned 18 years old, has died.

Grief overwhelms Jorge Aníbal as expressions of support and condolences pour in on social media.

TikTok star Jorge Aníbal Cassis mourns the death of his son

Various local media outlets have reported the tragic news of the young man’s passing.

On Friday, August 4th, Ecuadorian influencer Jorge Aníbal Cassis announced his son died at just 18 years old.

The young man had just celebrated his 18th birthday and had many plans, but fate had other ideas.

Jorge Eduardo Cassis, the son of the popular TikTok star, died on Thursday, August 3rd.