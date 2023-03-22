Popular TikToker and mother of two Jehane Thomas has died.

She had been battling illness for a long time.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help her family. Sad news in the entertainment world. Popular TikToker Jehane Thomas died at the age of 30 after a long battle with chronic illness. Jehane Thomas was hospitalized due to severe migraines. She had been diagnosed with optic neuritis, which doctors believed was causing her terrible headaches. She recently had surgery but her migraines returned and she tragically died. TikToker Jehane Thomas dies at 30 Jehane Thomas, who was 30 years old, was popular on TikTok, where she had more than 73,000 followers and more than a million “likes” on the videos she shared on the social network. She frequently talked about her personal life and health struggles. Jehane had been dealing with paralyzing migraines for years, to the point of not being able to get up or take her two sons, Isaac and Elijah, to school.

Jehane Thomas had surgery to relieve pressure on her brain After suffering from severe migraines to the point of being unable to get up, Jehane shared via Instagram that she had been diagnosed with optic neuritis, a disease that causes inflammation of the optic nerve in the eye. Jehane wrote: “I was diagnosed with optic neuritis a few months ago after almost 2 years of being told my migraines were stress related. They then thought I had multiple sclerosis, which has been ruled out (for now), but now the pressure in my head literally takes me off my feet.”

Jehane shared videos from the hospital Jehane often shared videos from her hospital bed which caused her followers to worry about her. She wrote the following in her last TikTok video: “I’m still waiting to go for surgery. The reason they didn’t do it last week was because having fluids in me would solve the problem. I can’t lift my head without wanting to get sick and I can’t walk, I need to be wheeled everywhere.”

Jehane’s friends set up a GoFundMe After the surgery, Jehane was released from the hospital but had to return because the headaches came back. Her friend, Alyx Reast, started a GoFundMe campaign to cover her funeral expenses and help her two children. “Her two sons, Isaac, and Elijah, have been left without their mother,” the page reads, “I started this page hoping to raise some money so her beautiful children can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable.” They have raised $13,456 of $12,255 goal, according to the New York Post.