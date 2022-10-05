Three dead after plane crashes into a house in Minnesota

This incident occurred on Saturday.

The three people on board the plane were killed.

What caused the accident? The Cessna 172 aircraft disappeared from radar shortly before midnight and first responders were able to find the wreckage after the small plane crashed into the second floor of a home in Minnesota. A large hole was left in the roof and side of the building and the plane eventually crashed in the backyard. The police reported that three people were killed in the crash. The victims were identified as a family and, unfortunately, first responders could not save them. A plane crash left three dead! The victims were identified as Tyler Fretland, 32, and siblings Alyssa Schmidt, 32, and Matthew Schmidt, 31. Fretland was the pilot of the plane, the Minnesota police said. The cause of the crash is still unknown, since the victims died at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash scene. Jason Hoffman is the owner of the house where he lives with his wife. Both were sleeping when they heard a loud bang.

The homeowners were not injured Surprisingly, no one inside the house was injured. “I don’t think we’ve figured it out yet,” homeowner Jason Hoffman said. “It kind of comes and goes, a little bit of shock.” Hoffman said the plane crashed, missing the place where he and his wife slept by inches. “Every time I think about the people who passed away, it’s heartbreaking,” he said. “I found a flashlight and as soon as I turned on the flashlight I realized there was no roof left in the house, that’s when we started seeing some airplane parts that were in our room.”

Owner of the house speaks out “Thinking about all the ‘what ifs’ can drive you crazy,” added Hoffman. “So my wife and I, we just have to come to terms with what happened, and we’re lucky.” The owner of the house spoke to FOX9 about his experience in the face of what happened last Saturday night. On Saturday night these residents experienced complete terror, but they did not sustain any injuries. It was a strange incident because only those in the plane died. So far Hoffman and his wife have shown no signs of any injuries.

Property was destroyed In images released by FOX9 you can see that the house was left with a large hole in the roof. In what seems to be the backyard, you can see the remains of the plane as well as pieces of the roof from the home of Hoffman and his wife, who has not been identified. Other photographs show how the couple's vehicle was destroyed by pieces of the aircraft, authorities commented that it was "lucky" that it was a small plane and not a larger aircraft, as it would have been more catastrophic.