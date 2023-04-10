After the death of Julián Figueroa, threats made to Federico Figueroa resurface.

Joan Sebastian’s brother received a warning from drug traffickers.

It was through a narcomanta. TARGETED BY DRUG TRAFFICKERS? Julián Figueroa, the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian, has died. Now, the case of Federico Figueroa, brother of The People’s Poet who was threatened by the Sinaloa Cartel, has resurfaced. Allegedly, he was associated with the Michoacana Family. With a narcomanta, Federico Figueroa was threatened not to perform at the palenque of the Morelos Fair. At the time, it was stressed that José Luis Urióstegui Salgado, municipal president of Cuernavaca, spoke about the matter. MORE TRAGEDIES FOR THE FIGUEROAS? Hours after the death of Julián Figueroa was reported, the Figueroa family’s fear after a threat made by drug traffickers was recalled. Before Maribel Guardia made statements in this regard, rumors began circulating on social media the death of Joan Sebastian having to do with settling scores. The narcomanta that linked Federico Figueroa to the Michoacan Family has also resurfaced. In March a threat was made to the brother of the People’s Poet, in which the he Sinaloa Cartel told him not to go to the palenque of the Morelos Fair.

What did the narcomanta say? On social media, it was revealed that an alleged narcomanta from supposed members of the Sinaloa Cartel had been left in Cuernavaca and was directed towards Federico Figueroa. In it he was warned that he had to leave due to his ties to the Michoacan family. The threat stated that they did not want “those people” in the place. “Federico Figueroa, who we already know is supporting the Michoacan family. Look son of a…, the palenque of the Morelos Fair, we’re not going to let you do it because we don’t want those people here,” said the narcomanta that could be seen in one of the busiest streets of Cuernavaca.

Why was Federico Figueroa threatened? The message was directed at Federico and two other men. According to statements that the Sinaloa Cartel allegedly made, that territory belongs to them and therefore, he wasn’t welcome if he belonged to the Michoacán Family. “The plaza has an owner and it is the Sinaloa Cartel. Don’t go over there, we know how to play and you will see what legs you will need to leave Cuernavaca,” said the banner that was hung in the Maravillas neighborhood of Morelos, according to infobae.

Is the Figueroa family connected to drug trafficking? At that time, Federico Figueroa did not comment on the matter. This is not the first time that the Figueroa family has been linked to drug trafficking. In the past, it was suggested that Joan Sebastian had ties to criminal groups, according to journalist Anabel Hernández. “Arturo Beltrán Leyva, Edgar Valdez Villarreal, Sergio Villarreal Barragán, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, Ismael Zambada García were meeting (…) The host was the singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian and his brother Federico Figueroa, who was also involved in the criminal business, according to two witnesses,” explained Hernández in the book Emma and the Other Drug Lords, reports El Financiero.