This week’s nominees for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3.

Things are getting intense on the reality show.

Who will be sent home on Monday?

La Casa de los Famosos 3 is on fire with so many things that have happened in recent days. Six houseguests are already involved in romances. However, the nominees have already been chosen for the fifth person to be evicted.

After the surprising departures of Monique Sánchez and Aristeo Cázares for personal reasons — it was later revealed she was bullied and the athlete was having legal problems with his previous company Azteca — new houseguests have arrived.

La Casa de los Famosos 3 is on fire

The head of household this week turned out to be Aylín Mujica, so obviously she cannot be evicted and will have the opportunity to save one of the nominees. Surely El Rey Grupero will continue to be close to her.

Couples in the house are the order of the day because for some time now it seems that it is the best strategy to gain followers and empathy from the audience. At the moment there are three ‘alleged romances’: Arturo Carmona and Dania; Pepe Gámez and Aleida Núñez; and finally Aylín Mujica and El Rey Grupero.