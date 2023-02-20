This week’s nominees for eviction from ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’
This week's nominees for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3. Things are getting intense on the reality show. Who will be sent home on Monday?
- This week’s nominees for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3.
- Things are getting intense on the reality show.
- Who will be sent home on Monday?
La Casa de los Famosos 3 is on fire with so many things that have happened in recent days. Six houseguests are already involved in romances. However, the nominees have already been chosen for the fifth person to be evicted.
After the surprising departures of Monique Sánchez and Aristeo Cázares for personal reasons — it was later revealed she was bullied and the athlete was having legal problems with his previous company Azteca — new houseguests have arrived.
La Casa de los Famosos 3 is on fire
The head of household this week turned out to be Aylín Mujica, so obviously she cannot be evicted and will have the opportunity to save one of the nominees. Surely El Rey Grupero will continue to be close to her.
Couples in the house are the order of the day because for some time now it seems that it is the best strategy to gain followers and empathy from the audience. At the moment there are three ‘alleged romances’: Arturo Carmona and Dania; Pepe Gámez and Aleida Núñez; and finally Aylín Mujica and El Rey Grupero.
Is Aylín Mujica being fake to make people like her more?
While last season, Daniella Navarro and Nacho Casano sparked romance overnight, on the current season something similar happened with the three couples. The ones getting the most the attention are Aylín Mujica and El Rey Grupero, because she was lost in passion for Arturo Carmona.
However, Alicia Villarreal’s ex caught Dania’s attention and there are indications that she “shares something” with El Rey Grupero… could it be perhaps that she will stop being a leader and run the risk of being one of the nominees to leave?
New contestants enter La Casa de los Famosos 3
Before the nominations the houseguests were surprised by the arrival of the celebrities who are replacing Aristeo Cázares and Monique Sánchez. They are Diego Soldano, Argentine actor in several Telemundo series and Samira Jalil, one of the so-called ‘fans’ who participated a week before the current houseguests entered.
While Aylín Mujica was excited to see the actor, who he Raúl and Dania had worked with, Juan Rivera and El Rey Grupero were not as enthusiastic, especially when they found out that they could not be nominated in the first week… but who were nominated?
Who are the new nominees?
For the fifth houseguest evicted from La Casa de los Famosos 3, four names were chosen and two of whom have been in people’s sights for several weeks. Pepe Gámez and El Rey Grupero were once again nominated by their peers.
The other two new nominees are Aleida Núñez, who could be saved by her friend Aylín Mujica, while the one most at risk of being expelled is Madison Anderson, who is the least known. Who would you save?