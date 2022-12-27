Dax Tejera, executive producer of ABC’s ‘This Week’ dies at 37 (PHOTOS)

This Week on ABC producer Dax Tejera was only 37 years old.

His sudden death shocked his colleagues.

Tejera leaves behind two daughters. Thirty-seven-year-old executive producer Dax Tejera, who worked on the acclaimed This Week with George Stephanopoulos, died suddenly on Friday, December 23. In a video posted on its official website, the news network mourned Tejera’s death. Kim Godwin, president of ABC News confirmed the death and announced the terrible cause, according to The Hollywood Reporter. ABC mourns the death of Dax Tejera Godwin revealed that Dax Tejera died of a heart attack. “Beloved father, husband and colleague Dax Tejera, executive producer of ‘This week with George Stephanopoulos,’ died suddenly Friday, leaving the ABC family ‘shocked and wounded,'” said a statement published by ABC News after his death said. He joined the network in 2017, and by 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, he was already directing the Sunday show hosted by George Stephanopoulos, Jonathan Karl and Martha Raddatz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dax Tejera worked with Jorge Ramos Before coming to ABC News, Dax Tejera worked with acclaimed Hispanic journalist Jorge Ramos, on ABC and on Univisión. He also worked as a producer on MSNBC shows. He is survived by his wife and two young daughters, according to the outlet. “It is with a heavy heart and sadness that we share that our friend and colleague, Dax Tejera, passed away suddenly from a heart attack last night,” said Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, confirming the death of the executive producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

“On this Christmas Eve, hug your loved ones a little tighter” “As EP of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” Dax’s energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls,” Godwin added in a statement shared by The Hollywood Reporter. “Our thoughts are with his wife, Verónica, the couple’s two young daughters and the entire Tejera family… We will share more details in the coming days… On this Christmas Eve, hug your loved ones a little tighter. And please lean on each other,” the message concluded.

Mourning the young producer’s death On social media, the expressions of mourning and condolences were immediate. ABC News reporter Martha Raddatz shared an emotional message on Facebook. “This is Dax Tejera. I traveled the world with this talented, passionate and loving executive producer. We lost him last night suddenly and tragically,” the post read. “A heart attack at 37 years old. We are all devastated. I can’t believe it’s real. He was very good to all of us. But his true loves were his wife Verónica, Sofía, 2 years old, and Ella, 6 months old. Please keep them in your prayers. I am heartbroken,” added the reporter.