The United States will continue to expel migrants after ending Title 42

Will the US continue to expel migrants?

After Title 42 is lifted, threats against migrants continue.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning. MIGRANTS WILL STILL BE EXPELLED! After it became known that Title 42 was being ended and immigrants would not be automatically deported, the Department of Homeland Security reported that they will continue to repatriate migrants at the Mexican border under a new policy. After this news was released, migrants were asked to avoid entering the country illegally and it was announced that, although Title 42 is no longer in effect, expulsions will continue. This is because of the increased number of migrants trying to enter the US through the southern border. US ANNOUNCES NEW BORDER POLICY The United States warned on Wednesday that it will continue to expel migrants who cross the border with Mexico illegally, despite ending Title 42, a health regulation used to automatically repatriate undocumented migrants, the EFE news agency reported. Through a press release, the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, explained what will happen when Title 42 ends. He stated that, given the increase in migratory flow on the United States border with Mexico, foreign citizens will still be deported.

What did Mayorkas say? Alejandro Mayorkas, on more than one occasion spoke about Title 42 and what is expected after it ends. He pointed out that the increased number of migrants attempting to enter the country is straining systems. “Economic and political instability around the world is fueling the highest levels of migration since World War II, including throughout the Western Hemisphere. The surge in global migration is testing many nations’ systems, including our own,” Mayorkas said in the statement.

When will Title 42 end? The Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, explained in the statement that Title 42 will end on December 20 due to a court ruling, but he assured that migrants will continue to be expelled under another policy known as Title 8, reported the EFE agency. “The Title 42 public health order remains in place through December 20, 2022, and until then, DHS will continue to expel single adults and families encountered at the southwest border under that authority,” the secretary said.

What Will Happen After Title 42 Ends? More than 1,500 people crossed the Rio Grande border on Monday night and turned themselves in to the US authorities in El Paso, Texas. Faced with criticism from local authorities, who feel neglected by the Biden administration, Mayorkas praised the “prudent planning and execution” of the DHS on the border, detailed EFE. “Once the Title 42 order is no longer in place, DHS will process individuals encountered at the border without proper travel documents using its longstanding Title 8 authorities, which provide for meaningful consequences, including barring individuals who are removed from re-entry for five years,” said Mayorkas. Filed Under: Deportations continue after Title 42 ends

Will ending Title 42 make a difference for migrants? Mayorkas indicated that, even if Title 42 comes to an end, people who enter the country illegally will continue to be expelled. Mayorkas was emphatic in pointing out that he is working to prevent people from entering the US illegally. “Let me be clear: Title 42 or not, those unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed,” said the Secretary of Homeland Security, according to EFE. Filed Under: Deportations continue after Title 42 ends