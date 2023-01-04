‘The Simpsons’ music editor Chris Ledesma dies at 64 (PHOTOS)

Mourning The Simpsons music editor Chris Ledesma.

Ledesma worked on the animated series for more than 33 years.

He’s considered a legend.

Recently, tragic news in the entertainment industry was announced. Chris Ledesma, the beloved music editor for The Simpsons, has died at the age of 64. We have all the details.

According to the Daily Mail, The Simpsons music editor Chris Ledesma has died at the age of 64. The popular animated series that has been airing for more than 33 years, paid tribute to this “kind” and “talented” man.

Chris Ledesma dies at 64

Chris Ledesma had worked on the famous animated sitcom since it first premiered in 1989, collaborating on every episode for 33 years, until he stepped down in May 2022. Without a doubt, his talent positioned him as one of the legends in his field.

The Simpsons paid tribute to its now-deceased music editor in its latest episode (airing on Sunday, January 2, 2023) with a notable pause in the title credits that read: “In loving memory of Chris Ledesma.” Next to the text, there was an animation of Chris with the famous cartoon family.