‘The Simpsons’ music editor Chris Ledesma dies at 64 (PHOTOS)
Mourning The Simpsons music editor Chris Ledesma. Ledesma worked on the animated series for more than 33 years. He's considered a legend.
Recently, tragic news in the entertainment industry was announced. Chris Ledesma, the beloved music editor for The Simpsons, has died at the age of 64. We have all the details.
According to the Daily Mail, The Simpsons music editor Chris Ledesma has died at the age of 64. The popular animated series that has been airing for more than 33 years, paid tribute to this “kind” and “talented” man.
Chris Ledesma had worked on the famous animated sitcom since it first premiered in 1989, collaborating on every episode for 33 years, until he stepped down in May 2022. Without a doubt, his talent positioned him as one of the legends in his field.
The Simpsons paid tribute to its now-deceased music editor in its latest episode (airing on Sunday, January 2, 2023) with a notable pause in the title credits that read: “In loving memory of Chris Ledesma.” Next to the text, there was an animation of Chris with the famous cartoon family.
The music editor’s cause of death is unknown
Regarding the exact date of his death, IMDB reported that it occurred in December 2022 and the cause of the renowned composer’s death is unknown. His family or close sources are expected to offer more details in the coming days.
The New York Post reported that he is survived by his wife Michelle, to whom he was married for 39 years, and his two daughters.
Chris Ledesma also worked on well-known films
Chris Ledesma lived in Southern California for most of his life. He studied at the California Institute of the Arts and at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, specializing in orchestral conducting, according to the NY Post.
The music editor also worked on movies like Pure Country, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and Blast from the Past. Ledesma began playing the piano at age three and first entered the industry as a tour guide at Hollywood Universal Studios in 1984.
The Simpsons crew offered their condolences
Some of the Simpsons‘ crew members took to Twitter to offer their condolences and reaffirm their undoubted respect for their “sweet” and “talented” colleague, after the sad news of his death.
Renowned producer and writer Al Jean tweeted: “A wonderful, hardworking and very talented man who will be missed by all he knew,” followed by a cartoon image of Chris with the Simpson family.