The 5 safest cities in the world in 2023

What are the safest cities in the world in 2023?

What makes an area safe statistically?

Learn about these five cities that top the list. What are the safest cities in the world? Find out here! Whether you’re considering moving or just want to travel, some cities provide more security than others thanks to low crime rates and other factors. For this reason, these cities tend to attract more people who enjoy a harmonious environment for a pleasant vacation. Find out which are the safest cities in the world and what makes them attractive tourist destinations. The safest cities in the world: Tokyo, Japan Tokyo, Japan is considered one of the safest cities in the world, both for its residents and for the millions of visitors who travel there every year. In numerous surveys, it gets high marks for the safety of its streets day and night. The Japanese culture emphasizes organization, harmony and well-being, starting from a hierarchical system where respect is essential. The fact that Tokyo is a city where the residents avoid conflict considerably reduces the probability crime.

4. Singapore In recent years, Singapore has recorded a crime rate of nine per 100,000 residents, making this city one of the safest not only in Asia, but in the entire world. One fact that characterizes this city-state is that in its recent history it has not suffered a terrorist attack or experienced political conflicts that put public safety at risk. Singapore’s appeal goes beyond its low crime rate. It’s safe on several fronts. For example, it suffers from few natural disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunamis, which have claimed the lives of thousands of people in other cities.

3. Osaka, Japan Osaka, Japan is one of the safest cities in the world, although this does not mean that crime rate is zero. In fact, pickpockets are rampant, which affects the 12 million tourists who come to this Asian city every year. Apart from being one of the safest cities, Osaka is also one of the safest places to live. Both residents and tourists feel comfortable taking a walk any time of day or night.

2. The safest cities in the world: Amsterdam, Netherlands The per capita crime rate in Amsterdam, Netherlands is 1.98. In recent years, this European city has been included among the safest in the world for various reasons, one of them being the police presence in the busiest tourist areas. The city’s infrastructure, cleanliness and organization are also factors that have contributed to the sense of security for tourists and locals. However, it’s always recommended to take precautions in unfamiliar places.

1. Sydney, Australia In recent years, Sydney has been considered one of the safest and most peaceful cities in the world. Annually, this city attracts approximately 15 million tourists, who come together with the certainty that the crime rate is low compared to other popular destinations. The crime rate in Sydney is low and the police presence is constant in urban areas. This makes people who travel there feel safe visiting attractions and the residents can go about their daily lives in peace.