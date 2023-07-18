The 5 highest paying jobs in the United States
These are the highest paying jobs in the United States! Forbes recently reported on the average salary for different age groups.
- What profession pays more than $350,000 per year?
- These are the highest paying jobs in the United States.
- Find out which fields you should pursue to make big bucks!
These are the highest paying jobs in the United States! Forbes recently reported on the average salary for different age groups, from adolescents to senior citizens. This ranges between $63,000 and $64,000 for for adults between 35 and 54 years of age.
However, potential earnings for different professions can vary widely. Find out which are the highest paying jobs in the US and how much they earn!
5. Cardiologist
Cardiologist is one of the highest paying jobs in the US. This profession that requires several years of education in order to learn diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and correction of the different conditions related to the heart and blood vessels.
Cardiologists have the ability to treat a variety of conditions, including heart failure, high blood pressure, arrhythmias, and congenital diseases, either through the use of drugs or surgery. On average, cardiologists in the United States can expect to receive an annual salary of more than $350,000.
4. Highest paying jobs in America: Anesthesiologist
In the United States, anesthesiologists have the potential to receive salaries of up to $330,000 annually. This profession requires a high degree of specialization that can only be achieved after many years of education and certifications.
Anesthesiologists have the task of administering anesthesia and managing patients’ pain during surgical procedures or medical interventions, guaranteeing the well-being of the patient at all times — before, during and after providing anesthesia.
3. Oral surgeon
Do you want to earn $310,000 annually? You may want to consider becoming an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. This profession pays more than most for those interested in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of common and rare oral diseases.
An oral and maxillofacial surgeon is trained to diagnose and recommend the most appropriate treatment for diseases related to the mouth, face, jaw, teeth, soft tissues and bone structures in the maxillofacial area.
2. Highest paying jobs in America: Orthopedic surgeon
An orthopedic surgeon in the United States can earn a salary of more than $300,000 annually, depending on whether practice privately or through a hospital. This job involves diagnosing and treating diseases or injuries related to the musculoskeletal system.
An orthopedic surgeon can diagnose and offer treatment and prevention alternatives to repair or prevent conditions in the bones, joints, muscles, tendons and ligaments.
1. Dermatologist
Dermatology is one of the best-paid and professions in the United States. On average a dermatologist earns over $300,000 a year.
Dermatologists prevent skin diseases and offer cosmetic solutions through medical treatments and surgeries. There are different branches such as cosmetics dermatology and dermatological surgery.