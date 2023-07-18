The 5 highest paying jobs in the United States

What profession pays more than $350,000 per year?

These are the highest paying jobs in the United States.

Find out which fields you should pursue to make big bucks!

These are the highest paying jobs in the United States! Forbes recently reported on the average salary for different age groups, from adolescents to senior citizens. This ranges between $63,000 and $64,000 for for adults between 35 and 54 years of age.

However, potential earnings for different professions can vary widely. Find out which are the highest paying jobs in the US and how much they earn!

5. Cardiologist

Cardiologist is one of the highest paying jobs in the US. This profession that requires several years of education in order to learn diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and correction of the different conditions related to the heart and blood vessels.

Cardiologists have the ability to treat a variety of conditions, including heart failure, high blood pressure, arrhythmias, and congenital diseases, either through the use of drugs or surgery. On average, cardiologists in the United States can expect to receive an annual salary of more than $350,000.