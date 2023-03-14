What is the meaning behind the 2023 Women’s World Cup poster?

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will start in July.

FIFA has unveiled the official poster for the event.

What is the meaning behind the Women’s World Cup poster?

FIFA unveiled the official poster of the Women’s World Cup in the framework of International Women’s Day. It represents the theme of the tournament: “Beyond Greatness”. The World Cup runs from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand and it’s going to be incredible.

Touted as the biggest women’s sports competition on the planet and unveiled in time to coincide with International Women’s Day, the official poster symbolizes the tournament’s iconic motto: “Beyond Greatness”.

The first Women’s World Cup

According to FIFA so far, eight Women’s World Cups have taken place, with four countries taking home the trophy. Japan and Norway have each won once.

The rapid expansion of women’s football during the 1980s and 1990s led FIFA to organize the first edition of the Women’s World Cup in 1991, in the People’s Republic of China. Twelve teams participated with female arbitration.