What is the meaning behind the 2023 Women’s World Cup poster?
The 2023 Women's World Cup will start in July. FIFA has unveiled the official poster for the event. What is the meaning behind the Women's World Cup poster?
FIFA unveiled the official poster of the Women’s World Cup in the framework of International Women’s Day. It represents the theme of the tournament: “Beyond Greatness”. The World Cup runs from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand and it’s going to be incredible.
Touted as the biggest women’s sports competition on the planet and unveiled in time to coincide with International Women’s Day, the official poster symbolizes the tournament’s iconic motto: “Beyond Greatness”.
The first Women’s World Cup
According to FIFA so far, eight Women’s World Cups have taken place, with four countries taking home the trophy. Japan and Norway have each won once.
The rapid expansion of women’s football during the 1980s and 1990s led FIFA to organize the first edition of the Women’s World Cup in 1991, in the People’s Republic of China. Twelve teams participated with female arbitration.
What is the meaning of the 2023 Women’s World Cup poster?
The main element of this year’s poster is three silhouettes of powerful women, symbolizing the creation of positive change in women’s sport. In the center, the championship trophy stands out, which draws attention to the dedication and discipline of the sport.
The ball in the background represents the union of the organizing countries and the entire world. The silhouettes of the players, located in the foreground, embody the athletic qualities, technique and passion displayed on the pitch, as well as the joy of celebrations.
A lot of excitement for the Women’s World Cup
Fatma Samoura, FIFA Secretary General, said: “With only 135 days to go before the start of the tournament, we have reached another key moment that must be celebrated. These posters show the distinctive identities of our nine venues in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand and also extol unity – the theme of the tournament – around football.”
The works will be on display at the Adelaide/Tarntanya Festival Square until Wednesday, March 22 and on Wellington’s Kumutoto Waterfront/Te Whanganui-a-Tara until Tuesday, March 21, at venues that will host the new FIFA Fan Festival.