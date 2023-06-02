That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape.

He was found guilty on 2 of 3 counts.

He faces 30 years to life in prison.

On Wednesday, May 31, Danny Masterson, known for starring on the popular television series That ’70s Show, was found guilty of rape. A jury has found him guilty of two of three counts.

Three women accused Masterson of assaulting them and the jury deadlocked on the third count. The jury reached the verdict after deliberating for seven days spread over two weeks, according to The Associated Press.

That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson convicted of rape

The third count alleged the That ’70s Show actor raped a long-time girlfriend. According to The Associated Press, jurors voted 8-4 against Danny Masterson.