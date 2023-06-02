‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape
That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape. He was found guilty on 2 of 3 counts. He faces 30 years to life in prison.
- That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape.
- He was found guilty on 2 of 3 counts.
- He faces 30 years to life in prison.
On Wednesday, May 31, Danny Masterson, known for starring on the popular television series That ’70s Show, was found guilty of rape. A jury has found him guilty of two of three counts.
Three women accused Masterson of assaulting them and the jury deadlocked on the third count. The jury reached the verdict after deliberating for seven days spread over two weeks, according to The Associated Press.
That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson convicted of rape
On Wednesday a jury made up of seven women and five men found Danny Masterson guilty of two of three counts of rape. They deadlocked on the third count.
The third count alleged the That ’70s Show actor raped a long-time girlfriend. According to The Associated Press, jurors voted 8-4 against Danny Masterson.
Danny Masterson was led out of courtroom in handcuffs
After Masterson was found guilty on two of the three rape charges against him, he was led from the courtroom in handcuffs. He will remain held without bail until sentencing.
At the moment, no date has been set for Masterson to receive his sentence, however the judge told the actor and his lawyers to return to court on August 4 for a hearing. According to The Associated Press the actor could face 30 years to life in prison.
The crimes occurred between 2001-2003
The District Attorney Masterson refused to speak to the media outside the courthouse. While a spokesman for the actor has not made any comments after the jury’s decision on Wednesday afternoon.
A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in December, but prosecutors decided to retry Masterson, saying he forcibly raped three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. They told the jury he drugged the women’s drinks and used his prominence in the church, where the three women were also members at the time, to avoid consequences for decades.