There were rumors that Thalía and Tommy Mottola were splitting.

Does Tommy Mottola want to leave Thalía?

They confirm suspicions at Billboard’s Latin Women in Music gala.

For a few months there have been rumors that Thalía and Tommy Mottola were separating after more than 22 years of marriage. However, this weekend the Mexican singer put an end to speculation once and for all.

She was seen publicly with her husband after more than a year. Their last appearance together hers was in April 2022 for an event at Casa Cipriani. The two were very close throughout the evening making it clear that they still love each other.

Thalía and Tommy Mottola are very much in love!

At Billboard’s Latin Women in Music gala, Thalía dedicated her award to Tommy and her children Sabrina Sakaë and Matthew Alejandro. Shakira received the Woman of the Year award at the same event.

Thalia took the stage and dedicated the Poderosa Global award she received to her mogul husband. Her compliment made the businessman blush, making it clear they are very much together.