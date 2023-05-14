Search

Thalía and Tommy Mottola appear together at Billboard’s Latin Women in Music gala

  • There were rumors that Thalía and Tommy Mottola were splitting.
  • Does Tommy Mottola want to leave Thalía?
  • They confirm suspicions at Billboard’s Latin Women in Music gala.

For a few months there have been rumors that Thalía and Tommy Mottola were separating after more than 22 years of marriage. However, this weekend the Mexican singer put an end to speculation once and for all.

She was seen publicly with her husband after more than a year. Their last appearance together hers was in April 2022 for an event at Casa Cipriani. The two were very close throughout the evening making it clear that they still love each other.

Thalía and Tommy Mottola are very much in love!

Very much in love!
PHOTO: Twitter

At Billboard’s Latin Women in Music gala, Thalía dedicated her award to Tommy and her children Sabrina Sakaë and Matthew Alejandro.  Shakira received the Woman of the Year award at the same event.

Thalia took the stage and dedicated the Poderosa Global award she received to her mogul husband. Her compliment made the businessman blush, making it clear they are very much together.

Thalia performed at the event

More in love that never
PHOTO: Twitter

“I dedicate this award to my family, to my love, my Tommy Mottola, you are terrific, oh, how delicious! To my children, Saki and Matthew, a giant kiss, to my mother who is here with me,” Thalia gushed.

In addition to being recognized with the Poderosa Global award at Billboard’s Latin Women in Music 2023, Thalia performed a remix of hits such as Desde esa Noche, Equivocada, No me Acuerdo and Amor a la Mexicana.

Some said she didn’t deserve the award

Thalía Tommy confirm suspicions: Didn't she deserve the award?
PHOTO: Twitter

Different media outlets shared the moment when the Mexican singer received her award and some commented that Thalia is not a real singer and did not deserve it: “She doesn’t sing, for God’s sake.” “The goddess Thalia who buys awards.”

“I really don’t understand anything because they have to recognize her if she hasn’t made music anymore,” people commented on the video shared by People en Español.

Some say Tommy Mottola bought his wife’s award

Thalía Tommy confirm suspicions: Did they buy her the prize?
PHOTO: Twitter

Thalia’s husband, Tommy Mottola is a very important man in the music industry and was in charge of the Sony Music company for many years. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey owe their success to him.

Many internet users have said that Thalía’s award was bought by the tycoon: “Well, her husband is a partner, how is he going to leave empty-handed hahaha.” “Tommy bought that prize.” “Didn’t the husband tell you that he would buy you a prize?”

