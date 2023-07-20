Thalía like we’ve never seen her before in a stunning bikini (VIDEO)

Thalía gets crazy in a sexy hot pink bikini.

Fans were shocked by the singer’s wild post.

Did she remove some ribs? For many years it was speculated that Thalía removed two ribs in her youth to have a small waist. Tommy Mottola's wife has denied this on many occasions but people still joke about it. A recent Instagram video that she shared shows how at least five people struggle to close a corset that helps her shrink her waistline without surgery.

Thalía like we’ve never seen her before in a stunning bikini Now she’s showing that she still has a wasp waist at 51 on Instagram. The singer and actress has always been a clear example that age is only a number, because she looks spectacular. In the clip, Thalia is wearing a pink and white bikini while performing a clip of the song Devuélveme a Mi Chica by Hombres G, which she performs on her most recent album, Thalia’s Mixtape, alongside Spanish singer David Summers.

People say she looks like a Barbie «Sufre mam***n,» wrote the singer in the description of the video she shared on Instagram. It was immediately filled with comments from her followers and although there were those who criticized her, others praised her beauty and slender figure. “Thalia’s eternal youth. Every day she is much prettier.” “Thalia is team Barbie.” «She loves me without silicone, an example to follow.» Most were impressed by how young she looks.

Thalía goes wild Other netizens observed that Thalia looks unkempt and they weren’t shy about commenting on it. «Thalia seems to have had no childhood. She was left with the desire to be a girl.» «I thought it was Gloria Trevi in ​​the 90s I say it because of her hair.»