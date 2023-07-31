Thalia makes a discovery on a trip to TJ Maxx and is mocked online

Thalia couldn’t believe what she saw on a recent trip to TJ Maxx.

Netizens mocked her online.

Fans defend the singer at all costs.

Thalía recently shared a video of herself looking happy on a shopping trip to TJ Maxx, as she discovered bargains. While she meant it to be a lighthearted moment, she was taken aback by the unexpected criticism that followed. However, her loyal fans swiftly jumped to her defense, wasting no time in combating the negative comments on social media.

Sin Broncas con La Bronca is the new podcast from MundoNow’s Óyenos Audio. It is hosted by Silvia del Valle, who dares to talk about issues that other people do not.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO LISTEN TO THE NEW SIN BRONCAS CON LA BRONCA PODCAST