Thalia makes a discovery on a trip to TJ Maxx and is mocked online
Thalia couldn't believe what she saw on a recent trip to TJ Maxx. Netizens mocked her online. Fans defend the singer at all costs.
Thalía recently shared a video of herself looking happy on a shopping trip to TJ Maxx, as she discovered bargains. While she meant it to be a lighthearted moment, she was taken aback by the unexpected criticism that followed. However, her loyal fans swiftly jumped to her defense, wasting no time in combating the negative comments on social media.
Thalía took to Instagram to share a video promoting her clothing line, available at affordable prices in the United States. In the clip, the singer was spotted at the TJ Maxx store, where she unexpectedly stumbled upon her own clothing collection.
Delighted to find her line on sale, Thalía happily exclaimed, «They are the new pajamas!» She expressed her excitement about supporting the brand and proudly added three pieces from her collection to her cart.
PEOPLE MOCK HER ONLINE
Thalía, the multi-talented actress, singer, and businesswoman, has been promoting her clothing line on social media. However, some individuals have criticized the quality of her clothes in the comments.
Last year, Thalía launched a collection of pajamas that faced mixed reviews, with some criticizing their quality. Despite the negative feedback, the singer has dedicated followers who staunchly defend her and refuse to let any negative comments tarnish her reputation.
«What a thrill! I stumbled upon the fabulous pajamas from my #ThaliaSodi collection at @tjmaxx. I was delighted with the delicate details and the softness of the fabric. Which of these clothes would you choose to wear?» Tommy Mottola’s wife wrote in the video’s description.
The negative comments were immediate: «My grandmother’s 100-year-old pajamas.» “They are in TJ Maxx because they couldn’t be sold elsewhere.» «Who buys that. What ugly clothes, they’re like for old ladies.” “Not even my grandmother would wear that.”
FANS DEFEND HER
Other’s criticized Thalia’s appearance: “Age is something that can’t be hidden. Specially in the neck. We have verified it.” Apparently some thought they saw wrinkles on her neck.
“They criticize her age as if they were never going to get old… some of them would like to be that age and look like that…” “Is the neck of a 50-year-old woman her problem? You don’t have a mirror right? And always the least graceful are the most critical.”