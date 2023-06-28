Thalía is blasted for overusing filters in a recent Instagram post

Thalía is blasted for overusing filters on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time the singer has been criticized for altering her photos.

Nobody can believe how she looks.

Thalía is embroiled in controversy again, but this time it's not for her relationship or anything she said. Now she's being accused of overusing filters on a recent Instagram post.

As we all know, more and more celebrities are using filters to improve their photos on social media. Unfortunately, when they go too far, the results wind up looking completely artificial.

Through her official Instagram account, the Desde esa Noche singer shared a series of photographs where we can see her sitting on the floor, in a throwback eighties look, with a high pony held back with a scrunchie and a denim jacket.

But what caught the attention of internet users was the Mexican singer’s face, which looked almost unrecognizable. Many accused the María la del Barrio actress of using too many filters.