Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » Thalía is blasted for overusing filters in a recent Instagram post

Thalía is blasted for overusing filters in a recent Instagram post

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Thalía is blasted for overusing filters on Instagram.
  • This isn’t the first time the singer has been criticized for altering her photos.
  • Nobody can believe how she looks.

Thalía blasted for overusing filters. Thalía is embroiled in controversy again, but this time it’s not for her relationship or anything she said. Now she’s being accused of overusing filters on a recent Instagram post.

As we all know, more and more celebrities are using filters to improve their photos on social media. Unfortunately, when they go too far, the results wind up looking completely artificial.

Thalía is blasted for overusing filters on Instagram

They criticize Thalia for filters
Photo: Mezcalent

Through her official Instagram account, the Desde esa Noche singer shared a series of photographs where we can see her sitting on the floor, in a throwback eighties look, with a high pony held back with a scrunchie and a denim jacket.

But what caught the attention of internet users was the Mexican singer’s face, which looked almost unrecognizable. Many accused the María la del Barrio actress of using too many filters.

People criticize Thalía online

This was the unexpected reaction of Internet users
Photo: Mezcalent

Although this isn’t the first time Thalía has looked surprisingly youthful, this time her followers weren’t impressed. Several commented: “Someone stole this account? Because this is not Thalía.» «My love, those filters are not your beautiful eyes look different.» «Thalía and her 100 filters.»

«One more filter and you purify the water my love.» «She does not mature nor does it set its feet on the earth.» «What happened to Thalía? Mommy, be proud of your age.» «A lot of filter.» «She is very pretty, but her filters do not favor her.»

Etiquetas: ,
Entertainment
Celebrities
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
¿Presentía lo que pasaría?

A «ghost» is captured lurking in the wreckage of the Titanic

Could OceanGate be in trouble? Families of the Titan victims may be able to sue

Thalía is blasted for overusing filters in a recent Instagram post

Chiqui Delgado turns up the heat in a lacy bra top: What will Jorge Ramos say?
Getty

Was she fired from ‘Hoy Día’ too? Chiky Bombom has a new TV project with Elizabeth Gutiérrez