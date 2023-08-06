Thalí García talks to MundoNOW about her fights on ‘Los 50’ after being eliminated
Thalí García spoke about her participation in "Los 50", a competition that was not exempt from tensions and conflicts between the participants.
MundoNow had the opportunity to talk to Thalí García, who was recently eliminated from the Telemundo reality show Los 50.
The show has had viewers on the edge of their seats as they compete for a grand prize will be shared with one lucky fan.
Thalí told us about her experience in this intense and surprising challenge — from her fears to the conflicts that arose during the competition.
CONFLICTS SURROUNDING THALI GARCÍA ON LOS 50
The young actress, known for her charisma and talent, could not hide her emotion when talking about her time on Los 50.
Thalí shared the challenges she faced living with contestants like Shirley Arica and Manelyk González: «I am very sorry about the situation with Shirley, having put myself like this after I received that slap. I never saw it coming, that is, there was never any friction prior to the situation.»
«I think it got out of control, everything was taken out of context and I was judged for that and this was an invitation to the public to really get to know me. I am a person, the truth, well, a warrior, a fighter, a good fighter, a hard worker, all my life I have wanted to stay away from gossip, I have never lent myself to that kind of thing, then suddenly I was very sorry to feel that I dared to do this.»
‘I WAS TRAPPED’
The actress also spoke about her elimination, acknowledging that it was a difficult time.
«Unfortunately I think I was very inexperienced, I have never done a reality show, my whole career has been based, well, as you know, on fictional characters, so nothing like that. I was ‘trapped’ at first because I thought it was really about 50 celebrities at a carnitas asada, having a good time, competing for $350,000. I mean, it all sounded super fancy.»
WILL WE SEE HER ON LA CASA DE LOS FAMOSOS?
Despite her departure from the reality show, Thalí García maintains her motivation and focuses her gaze on the future, and she commented on whether she would go on La Casa de los Famosos.
«Well, if they make me a good offer, Alonso, you know that everything has a price. I think so. Right now I don’t like to say no, right now it’s not in my plans. Right now I am making a lot of movies, I am making an incredible series and I return with the ninth season of El Señor de los Cielos.
In addition, Thalí shared her future plans. «I want to continue my acting development, explore other genres and continue to connect with the public through my work,» she enthused. «I’m also excited for the opportunity to share the show’s grand prize with a fan. It is a special way of saying thank you for the support that I have always received.”
Thalí García’s experience on Los 50 has made her a stronger and more resilient young woman. We are sure that her career will continue to rise and that she will continue to conquer hearts with her talent and charisma on the small screen.