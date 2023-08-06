The Sonoran was the first contestant eliminated from Los 50.

Did Manelyk González make fun of Thalí García?

The young actress tells us if we will see her on La Casa de los Famosos.

MundoNow had the opportunity to talk to Thalí García, who was recently eliminated from the Telemundo reality show Los 50.

The show has had viewers on the edge of their seats as they compete for a grand prize will be shared with one lucky fan.

Thalí told us about her experience in this intense and surprising challenge — from her fears to the conflicts that arose during the competition.

