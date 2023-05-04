Survivor of Texas massacre reacts Francisco Oropesa’s arrest

Survivor of the Texas massacre reveals how he feels about Francisco Oropesa’s arrest.

Wilson García is the father of one of the victims.

Francisco Oropesa was arrested after four days on the run.

Wilson García survived the Texas massacre allegedly committed by Francisco Oropesa, who is accused of killing five Honduran neighbors in Texas. He is also the father of the child who was killed. He described how he feels about Oropesa’s arrest in an interview on Despierta América.

Francisco Oropesa, a 38-year-old Mexican citizen, was arrested without incident near Houston, about 20 miles from his residence in the rural community of Cleveland. Authorities say he killed five of his neighbors with an AR-style assault rifle Friday night, after some of them asked him to stop shooting in his yard because their baby was sleeping.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Oropesa allegedly broke into his neighbors’ home and shot five of them execution style. He is facing five counts of murder, San Jacinto County Police Chief Greg Capers said. Bail was set at $5 million.

“Now they can rest in peace, because he is already behind bars,” Capers said of the victims’ relatives. “He will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing those five people,” But Wilson García is still living in fear.