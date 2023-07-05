Rudy Farias disappeared when he was 17 years old in Houston, Texas.

IT’S A MIRACLE! At age 17, Rudy Farias was out for a walk with his dogs in his neighborhood in Houston, Texas, when he inexplicably disappeared. Eight years later, relatives announced that they found the young man, now 25 years old. He is currently hospitalized and unable to speak.

This story caused a stir on social media, where people continue to wonder what happened to the young man during the time that he was missing. They also wonder about the trauma that caused him to stop speaking. At the moment, the police are still waiting to be able to communicate with Farias.

RUDY FARIAS FOUND ALIVE AFTER GOING MISSING 8 YEARS AGO

