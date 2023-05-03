There is an $80,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the shooter.

Greg Abbott is criticized for calling them “illegal immigrants”.

At least one of the victims was a legal resident.

Texas governor criticized over insensitive tweet. On Friday, April 28, five Hondurans living in Cleveland, Texas were murdered in cold blood. The alleged perpetrator is Francisco Oropesa, who is currently on the run.

Surviving relatives of victims have described what happened and their stories are heartbreaking. Now Texas Governor Greg Abbott is facing backlash for a poorly worded tweet he sent out after the tragedy.

There is a reward for information leading to the shooter’s capture

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the state of Texas are offering a reward of up to $80,000 to anyone who provides information about the whereabouts of Francisco Oropesa, the 38-year-old Mexican who is the main suspect in the shooting.

Authorities confirmed that there were 10 people in the house at the time of the attack. They all lived in the same residence even though they were not all related.