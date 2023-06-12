Texas Governor Greg Abbott proposes a floating border wall.

The moveable wall will be composed of buoys.

The first 1,000 miles will cost taxpayers $1 million.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has made a surprising announcement — especially for immigrants who are thinking of crossing the border illegally. The Republican has come up with a new kind of barrier.

Governor Abbott unveiled a floating border wall. «I want to give you breaking news,» Governor Abbott said after signing a bill Thursday that would expand the state’s ability to arrest people who crossed the border illegally.

Texas governor unveils floating border wall

Photos of the new project were then shown. The new «water-based barrier» will be installed in waterways along the Texas-Mexico border. “We can put mile after mile, after mile of these buoys. We are securing the border at the border,» Abbott added, according to Fox4 News.

The images showed buoys that did not appear to have spiked fittings. He also announced that this floating wall will be paid for with more than $5 billion in funds for border security approved by the Texas Legislature this year.