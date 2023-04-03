Dangerous storms forecast for the Midwest and South in the coming weeks

Dangerous storms forecast for the United States.

Areas in the Midwest and South are expected to be hit hardest.

There could be deadly tornadoes.

A seemingly unrelenting series of severe storms, likely with deadly tornadoes, is forecast to batter parts of the Midwestern and South in the United States over the next two weeks, especially Friday, forecasters said.

An unusual weather pattern has set in, unleashing the devastating tornado that last week ripped through Rolling Fork, Mississippi, and forecasters fear this Friday will be one of the worst days ever, with much more to come.

Meteorologists forecast dangerous storms in the coming weeks in the United States

The National Weather Service is warning a large area of ​​the country to watch for severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and damaging winds. This includes parts of Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana,, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, West Virginia, Georgia and Kansas.

Large cities in the highest danger area include Memphis, St. Louis, Des Moines and Little Rock, the National Weather Service said 16.8 million people live in the highest risk area, and more than 66 million people in general should be on alert on Friday.