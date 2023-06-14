Tens of thousands of dead fish wash up on Texas beach: Is it the apocalypse?
In a scene that has left local residents and scientists stunned, tens of thousands of dead fish have washed up on a Texas beach, sparking concern and speculation about the possible meaning behind this seemingly apocalyptic phenomenon.
The beach, known for its natural beauty and vibrant marine life, has become the epicenter of a macabre vision. Thousands of lifeless fish lie strewn along the shoreline, leading many to wonder if this could be a sign of something more sinister.
Tens of thousands of dead fish washed up on the Texas coast over the weekend, littering the beach with rotting fish, prompting authorities to ask visitors to keep their distance.
Swells from the Gulf of Mexico pushed the fish Friday in Brazoria County, which is more than 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Houston, Quintana Beach County officials said, according to The Associated Press.
This phenomenon is common during the summer
Low levels of dissolved oxygen in the water made it difficult for the fish to breathe, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said. The phenomenon is common during summer when temperatures rise, the agency said.
Although no one has linked this specific incident to climate change, researchers have said that such events could become more frequent as temperatures rise and oxygen levels in lakes fall in US and Europe.
Experts explain the possible causes for the masses of dead fish
Dissolved oxygen levels in water are increased by photosynthesis, the process through which plants transform sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide into oxygen. When there is less sunlight, photosynthesis slows down and stops at night.
But plants and animals in the water continue to consume oxygen at the same rate, reducing its concentration, according to Texas State Parks and Wildlife officials and experts.
Dead fish on the beach have sparked conspiracy theories about doomsday
Scaled menhaden, which fishermen often use as bait, were the most affected species, the department added. By Sunday night, most of the dead fish had been removed from Quintana Beach, except for a few that could not be removed by machinery.
However, beyond the scientific explanations, some residents have begun to see an apocalyptic sign in this tragedy. Conspiracy theories and apocalyptic scenarios have spread rapidly on social media, claiming that this event is a harbinger of imminent disaster or divine punishment. What do you think?