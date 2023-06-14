Tens of thousands of dead fish wash up on a Texas beach.

Is it a sign of the apocalypse?

Officials say it’s because of low levels of oxygen in the water.

In a scene that has left local residents and scientists stunned, tens of thousands of dead fish have washed up on a Texas beach, sparking concern and speculation about the possible meaning behind this seemingly apocalyptic phenomenon.

The beach, known for its natural beauty and vibrant marine life, has become the epicenter of a macabre vision. Thousands of lifeless fish lie strewn along the shoreline, leading many to wonder if this could be a sign of something more sinister.

Tens of thousands of dead fish washed up on the Texas coast over the weekend, littering the beach with rotting fish, prompting authorities to ask visitors to keep their distance.

Swells from the Gulf of Mexico pushed the fish Friday in Brazoria County, which is more than 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Houston, Quintana Beach County officials said, according to The Associated Press.