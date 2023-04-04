Rodolfo de Anda’s death was announced on social media.

How did the Televisa producer die?

Colleagues say goodbye to him and offer condolences.

On Friday, March 31, the death of 57-year-old producer Rodolfo de Anda Gutiérrez was announced. The death of the Televisa producer was reported on social media and was confirmed by actor Alexis Ayala and journalist Gil Barrera.

Over his career he worked on a large number of successful series that were beloved by Mexican audiences. What happened to the producer?

Rodolfo de Anda Gutiérrez’s career with Televisa!

Rodolfo de Anda was an actor and producer who worked on numerous productions in Mexican television and cinema. The Mexican producer began in film and television at a very young age, this because his father had a long career in show business.

Some of his most popular projects include Ay güey! in 2017; El Pantera from 2007-2009; Alta Tensión in 1997; Doble Indemnización in 1996 and Venganza de Policía in 1990.